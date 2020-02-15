Tom Brady Raiders deal: Las Vegas ready to pay Brady big money with 2-year offer

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Viva Las Vegas Raiders! Is Tom Brady heading to Sin City for the 2020 season?

While the most pursued free agent in NFL history is scheduled to hit the open market on March 18, it seems that the Las Vegas Raiders are ready, willing and able to throw some serious cash his way.

Tom Brady Raiders

The rumor mill surrounding Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been churning since the 2019 NFL regular season began.

Now with NFL free agency just one month away, it seems like the rumors linking Brady to the Raiders and Jon Gruden are once again surfacing.

According to Pro Football Talk, a very reliable source – Larry Fitzgerald Sr., is reporting that the Raiders are willing to pay Brady $60 million over two years to switch coasts and suit up in the Silver and Black.

I’m told 🏈Las Vegas is prepared to offer @TomBrady $60 million over 2 years. — Larry Fitzgerald Sr. (@FitzBeatSr) February 14, 2020

Rumors are rumors for a reason. While sources are there, verification can sometimes not be found quite so easily.

Here is something that’s not a rumor. Jon Gruden wants Tom Brady on his team. That may be one of the worst kept secrets in the NFL.

Gruden has made it clear that if Tom Brady hits the open market, he would want the Raiders to pursue him.

With the friendship that has developed over the years between Gruden and Raiders owner Mark Davis, you can bet that there is probably more than just a bit of smoke to this Brady-Raiders rumor.

Do the Patriots still have a shot at Brady?

With all of the rumors of Brady possibly heading to Detroit, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago or any other team in the mix, what about the very real possibility of TB 12 staying put in New England?

Although owner Robert Kraft is known for not handing out big contract deals, you have to believe that he is going to offer the best quarterback to ever suit up in the New England Red, White, and Blue a deal, right?

When point-blank asked earlier this year if the Patriots would pursue Brady, Kraft said that they have every intention to make Brady an offer.

While it would seem odd seeing Tom Brady in a Raiders uniform – or any other uniform – many great players have jumped ship for a new team in the past.

Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, and Peyton Manning are just a few Hall of Famers that have switched uniforms during their star-studded career.

When it comes down to it, football is a business. If the big bucks are out there for Brady, that may be what wins out in the end.