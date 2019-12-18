Tom Brady Pro Bowl snub: Patriots QB falls short of breaking NFL record

The rosters for the 2020 Pro Bowl were announced on Tuesday, and to no one’s surprise, several New England Patriots players made the cut. The strange thing was that none of them were named Tom Brady!

Say it ain’t so! For the first time in more than a decade Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t selected to play in the annual Pro Bowl game.

Has Tom Terrific lost his magic touch?

Pro Bowl players are selected by votes that come from the players themselves, coaches and fans. Each group’s vote is counted for one-third toward the final total. For 10 straight years, Brady was a regular on the AFC roster. However, that streak has now come to an end.

The 2020 Pro Bowl AFC quarterbacks will be Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Houston’s Deshaun Watson.

Tom Brady not selected to the pro bowl for the first time since 2008? we just gave him another chip on his shoulder and the motivation needed to win his 7265382nd super bowl https://t.co/kS2ButF0JG — Brock Johnson (@brock11johnson) December 18, 2019

While no one can reasonably argue against Lamar Jackson being the No. 1 guy in this AFC this season, Brady’s stats are not only comparable to Mahomes and Watson, his team has more wins the both the Texans and Chiefs.

Through 14 games Brady has passed for 3,565 yards 21 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Not bad numbers at all, but not good enough to be elected to the NFL’s version of the All-Star game.

Pro Bowl Record will have to wait one more season

As if Tom Brady ever needs any motivation, not making the 2020 Pro Bowl may just give him some extra juice for next season.

If Brady had been voted to the Pro Bowl this year, he would have set the NFL record for being the only player to get selected to the big game 15 times.

He is already in rare company at 14, as only four other players in NFL history have pulled off the feat.

Brady is currently tied with Tony Gonzalez, Peyton Manning, Bruce Matthews and Merlin Olsen for the all-time record.