Tom Brady: Odds QB will return to Patriots ‘not looking good’

It doesn’t take an NFL genius to figure out something is going on between the New England Patriots and Tom Brady.

One would think that owner Robert Kraft would be working hard to try and come up with a deal to keep Brady in New England.

However, as the calendar prepares to flip to March, no talks have taken place, nor are they scheduled to take place, according to several reports.

Tom Brady, Pats set to split?

According to the Boston Herald, the Patriots front office has yet to contact Tom Brady about renegotiating a new contract.

Insiders are now indicating that the odds of a reunion between Brady and the Patriots are “not looking good.”

While Brady has two years remaining on his deal, they are set to void on March 18, as Brady chose to use his opt-out option to purse free-agency.

Brady agreed to restructure his deal back in August. The new deal gave him a raise in pay, but it also prohibited the Patriots from applying the franchise tag on him this offseason if he chose the free-agency route.

With the latest reports coming out that no meetings have taken place between the two, it certainly seems more likely that the 42-year-old quarterback is going to be open to any and all bidders very soon.

Brady best fits

The rumors have been out there since the Patriots season ended. Where will Tom Brady play in 2020?

We do know that Raiders head coach Jon Gruden wants in on the Brady sweepstakes.

Gruden has seemingly distanced himself from QB Derek Carr as rumors of a 2-year $60 million deal is on the table for Brady in Las Vegas.

ESPN insider Jeff Darlington said he would be “stunned” if Brady returns to New England on Thursday morning.

“At this point, I would be stunned if he returns to New England,” Darlington said. “I get no sense that Brady will just walk into the Patriots office, agree on a deal, and all will be well again.”

Brady has multiple teams that have an interest in him, including the aforementioned Raiders, Titans, Bears, and Chargers.

It is going to be interesting to see how this all plays out. What many fans may forget is that if Brady does sign with Las Vegas or Tennessee, it will change the look of several teams.

Obviously, Derek Carr and/or Ryan Tannehill would be playing somewhere else, which could give two or three teams an entirely different look at QB this fall — not to mention who would take over the reins in New England?

It’s going to be an interesting month of March for NFL fans, that’s for sure!