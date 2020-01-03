Tom Brady NFL playoff records: Postseason stats proving why Patriots QB is the G.O.A.T.

When Tom Brady hits the field against the Tennessee Titans in the 2020 AFC Wild-Card game on Saturday, he will set several postseason records.

Actually, the new records Brady will be breaking are marks that he currently holds.

Brady adds to his legacy

Most players in any sport would be happy to make the postseason once or twice in their career and hopefully win a championship or two along the way. A third title would be the icing on the cake.

When it comes to Tom Brady, making the postseason every year seems to be as natural as breathing. Some of the records Brady already holds are better than some player’s career stats.

In fact, the more Brady adds to his already outrageous postseason legacy, the more you have to believe that some of these playoff records will never be broken.

QB record book written by Brady

When you compare the insane numbers Tom Brady has posted in the playoffs; it is almost video game-like.

The scary part is the quarterbacks who are in second place are so far behind (and retired) that one has to wonder if another player as good as Brady will come along in the next generation or two?

To put it in perspective, here is what Brady will be adding onto tomorrow when the Patriots face the Titans.

Tom Brady will be looking to win his 31st game in the playoffs. The QB in second place? That would be former 49ers legend Joe Montana with 16.

Brady will also be making his 41st appearance in the postseason. Former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri is second in NFL history 32 playoff games.

Here is where the stats really become mind-blowing.

In the passing department, Brady is so far ahead of anyone, that he is like a horse holding a 10-length lead heading into the final turn – you aren’t going to catch him.

Brady has thrown 1,589 passes in the postseason. The closest to him is Peyton Manning, with 1,027.

Brady has also completed the most passes in NFL playoff history in the postseason with 1,005. Manning is also in second place in this category (a distant second) 649.

The former Michigan Wolverine has thrown for more yards (11,179) and touchdowns (73) than any QB in postseason play – and it is not even close!

Manning accumulated 7,339 passing yards during his career while Montana is second in TD passes with 45.

Love him or hate him, when Tom Brady does finally walk away from the game, his records in the NFL postseason may stand for several decades to come.