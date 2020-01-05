Tom Brady net worth: How much is the Patriots QB worth in 2020?

Will Tom Brady retire after the 2020 season? That is a question many fans are wondering as the Patriots prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card game on Saturday night.

The longtime Patriots quarterback has said on numerous occasions that he has no intention of retiring and plans to play in 2020. Now, the only question is where?

Brady is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent following Super Bowl 54 and he has not tipped his hand either way if he will return to New England or sign with a new squad.

While it is hard to imagine Patriots owner Robert Kraft not trying to work out a deal to keep Brady in New England, the business side of sports sometimes becomes bigger than the game.

You have to believe that Brady and the Patriots would come to an agreement on a new contract if he decides not to retire.

When New England traded away Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers, many experts and fans alike were a bit shocked. After all, Garoppolo was thought of as the man taking over when Brady retired.

Now, with no real quarterback in place to speak of, would the Patriots just let Brady go? It seems unlikely, but that answer won’t come until sometime this summer.

No matter what Brady decides his next move is, one thing he won’t have to worry about is his checking account!

In his two decades of playing in the NFL, Brady has made a large sum of money.

According to Spotrac.com, Brady has grossed a whopping $235 million during his career. That isn’t including what Brady has made in endorsements.

In 2019, Celebrity Net Worth had Brady’s endorsement earnings at an estimated $80 million. ($196 million from NFL earnings with a total value at $275 million with endorsements).

That would put Brady’s total net worth in 2020 at an estimated $275-$300 million.