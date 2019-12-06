Tom Brady makes jokes about New England Patriots adding him to this week’s injury report

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The New England Patriots added Tom Brady to their weekly injury report with toe and right elbow injuries. This might cause concern for Patriots’ fans — but it made Brady laugh.

See, the Patriots have been punished in the past for “hiding” injuries so now they list anything and everything, no matter how severe or inconsequential. There was one injury report that had over two dozen players listed a couple of years back.

As for Tom Brady, the injuries are insignificant and won’t affect his play at all. However, they did limit his practice on Thursday.

Cody Kessler was sick so the only quarterback to practice in full today was rookie Jarrett Stidham. Brady was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice.

Brady laughed about it and made some offhand jokes about hearing the Patriots put him on the injury report.

“That might be the first time my toe’s ever been on the injury report. You know us Patriots. We’re pretty diligent about listing everything, so I guess we have to make mention of my toe now as well,” Brady said.

As for his elbow, Brady joked that there are HIPAA violations in place to prevent him from having to talk about all his injuries, adding that he is “doing pretty good.”

That should help the New England Patriots faithful breathe a sigh of relief. With the Baltimore Ravens pushing New England for home-field advantage in the playoffs, this weekend’s conference game is one the Pats need to win.

The New England Patriots (10-2) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) on Sunday. Both teams will be in the playoffs this year, barring some unforeseen collapse by the Chiefs.

The Patriots are 10-2, but the Buffalo Bills are only one game behind their AFC East division rivals. The Patriots beat the Bills once and they play again on December 21.

If the Bills win out, they could end up in a tie with the Patriots and the Chiefs game could give Buffalo that tiebreaker if the Patriots lose on Sunday.