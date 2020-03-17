Tom Brady leaving New England Patriots: Says he is ‘continuing elsewhere’ next season, but where?

Tom Brady is done playing with the New England Patriots.

While millions of Patriots fans believed the standoff between Brady and the New England organization would somehow work itself out and the two would reunite in 2020, it looks like that ship has sailed.

Brady leaving Patriots

While the official start of NFL free agency is scheduled to begin on March 18, the tampering period is already in full gear.

Shockingly, Tom Brady is not only still on the sidelines waiting for an offer, but what is also more surprising is the New England Patriots have seemingly given up on making the best quarterback in their franchise history an offer he would desire.

That lack of “interest” for the Patriots is what could have led to this post on social media from Brady that arrived on Tuesday morning.

As reported by multiple outlets, one single message on Twitter and Instagram has sent shockwaves around the NFL as longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced that he is “continuing elsewhere,” signaling a departure from the Patriots in 2020 free agency.

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

Now the big question is where?

Buccaneers favored in Brady sweepstakes

With New England seemingly out of the picture, many feel that Brady will now land in Tampa to play for the Buccaneers.

Well, at least that is what many Las Vegas oddsmakers believe.

Brady in Tampa doesn’t seem right and not just because he played for New England for two decades. It is because Tampa has no shot at winning the NFC, let alone the Super Bowl, do they?

Updated odds for what team Tom Brady will be on for Week 1 of the 2020 season (BetOnline): Buccaneers +125

Chargers +150

49ers +600

Colts +900

Bears +1600

Cowboys +2000

Dolphins +2000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 17, 2020

Oddshark has the Buccaneers listed as Brady’s No. 1 destination in 2020. I just don’t see it.

Right after Tampa is one of the most logical choices in the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bolts have a decent amount of weapons heading into the 2020 season — and they are located in Brady’s home state of California. Don’t think for a minute that may not be a factor as Brady winds down his career.

The 49ers, Colts, Bears, Cowboys, and Dolphins are all on the odds board, but after San Francisco said they have no interest and Dallas just franchised tagged Dak, you can realistically look at the other three as possibilities.

Just picture this. Brady heads to Miami, a team he beat like a drum, stays in the AFC East and leads them to a division title. Miami has signed some great talent already this offseason in Byron Jones and Kyle Van Noy.

You never know. This story could get even more interesting if the Patriots make him a crazy offer after following Brady’s statement.

Stay tuned.