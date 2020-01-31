Tom Brady Instagram post: What could the Patriots star’s cryptic Gillette Stadium image mean?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

A Tom Brady Instagram post has New England Patriots fans guessing once again. With one simple picture added to his IG profile on Thursday evening, Patriots nation is buzzing. What could the cryptic Gillette Stadium post mean, though?

Tom Brady Instagram post stirs up speculation

Tom Brady’s latest post on social media has thousands of fans wondering what it means. It is an interesting picture, to say the least. However, what in the world is the meaning behind it?

It could be taken a lot of different ways, that’s for sure.

Pondering a possible retirement? Or, is Brady pulling an Elvis and giving his first version of “Tom Brady has left the building.”

On the other hand, it could mean absolutely nothing. Just a classic looking picture of the best quarterback to ever play the game walking out of the tunnel at a football stadium. You never know. It could be just to get a reaction and let fans know he is still around.

I wouldn’t bet on it though. Knowing Brady, it means something. The fact that he didn’t caption the post makes it even more baffling.

Clock ticking for the Patriots on Brady’s future

New England, you’re on the clock. Technically Tom Brady will not become a free agent until March 18.

What we do know is that Brady has said he plans on playing in 2020. So, if the Patriots don’t sign him to a new deal before March 18, Brady will officially become a free agent on the open market.

How many teams want to take a chance on a 42-year old 6-time Super Bowl champion? More than a handful, that you can count on.

A recent SI report indicated that “up to eight teams” are reportedly interested in talking with Brady.

.@christianfauria says “up to 8” teams are interested in negotiating with Tom Brady when the legal tampering period opens March 16 From the crossover with @MutWEEI pic.twitter.com/l2PxmYauqq — OMF (@OMFonWEEI) January 29, 2020

The Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, Oakland Raiders, Tennesee Titans, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Denver Broncos are all rumored to have interest in Brady if he doesn’t re-up with New England before the deadline.

2020 could be the most interesting free-agency class for quarterbacks in NFL history. The list of QB’s that could hit the market are of Hall of Fame-caliber.

Along with Brady, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, and Teddy Bridgewater are all slated to enter free agency this offseason. None of these guys will be out of work very long, that’s for sure.

Will Patriots owner Robert Kraft make Brady an offer to keep him in New England, or are we all witnessing an end of an era and a changing of the guard for the Patriots?

The Pats traded Brady’s backup in Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers, and we all know what he is doing this weekend. With no real QB in place for the Patriots, and given Brady’s incredible legacy, you would think New England would make an effort to keep him.

It’s possible that the Tom Brady Instagram post is a clever way to make sure the Patriots don’t let their star QB leave in 2020. Time will tell if they keep him playing his home games at Gillette Stadium.