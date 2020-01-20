Tom Brady Free Agency 2020: Patriots QB ‘prepared’ to meet with other teams

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

As the days pass, it is becoming more apparent that Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are preparing to part ways.

For the first time in his 20-year career, Brady will enter the offseason as a free agent, and according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, Brady is more than eager to hear what his possibilities are.

Brady first time free agent

Tom Brady is preparing to do something he has never done in his NFL career — discuss a possible deal with a team other than the New England Patriots.

Jason La Canfora is reporting that he has multiple sources that indicate Brady is ready to move on from the Patriots and start fresh with a new team in 2020. Now the question is where will TB 12 end up next fall?

The 42-year-old will be on the market this March, and it is going to be interesting to see which teams make him an offer. It is hard to imagine Brady going to a team that isn’t on the cusp of winning in the next season or two.

While rumors have been circulating for months that the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts are perfect fits for Brady, you never know how these things will play out.

With the announcement coming on Sunday evening that Chargers QB Philip Rivers is moving his family from San Diego to Florida, many NFL experts believe that Rivers’ time in LA has come to an end.

Like Brady, Rivers will also be a free agent this spring.

Will Patriots bid on Brady?

After all of the glory, is New England owner Robert Kraft willing to let his star QB walk away without a fight? While the odds are slim that Brady and the Patriots will agree on a new deal, it still could happen.

In fact, the Patriots could avoid losing Brady before he hits the market — that is if the two sides could come together on a deal before March 18.

La Canfora mentioned that one source said:

“Brady will do his due diligence to assess all realistic possibilities, with it only ‘human nature’ to explore this chance to embrace his free-agent status for the first time in his career.”

If that’s true, it looks like Brady will at least see what’s out there for him this offseason. After winning six Super Bowls, who can blame him?