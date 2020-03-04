Tom Brady Brookline Mansion: Never seen before video reveals Brady’s incredible home

Tom Brady’s Brookline mansion is incredible. While we all know that the rich and famous can afford the best things in life, Brady’s former residence is something to marvel at.

Tom Brady Brookline Mansion still unsold

While millions of New England Patriots fans are still hoping that their favorite quarterback returns in 2020, one of the first signs indicating that he might be serious about leaving the team was him putting his incredible home up for sale.

According to Boston Magazine, it has been 211 days since Gisele Bünchden and Tom Brady first put their Chestnut Hill mansion on the market. That is quite a while to have a home up for sale.

However, when the home you are trying to sell is $30+ million, every Joe Six-Pack isn’t going to be running towards it for immediate purchase – but we all can certainly dream!

As reported by the popular Boston website, the original listing Brady and his wife posted included only a handful of photos of the custom-designed interior, featuring tasteful shots of the dining room, kitchen, and a couple of living rooms.

Now, thanks to a new video revealing the home’s interior hitting the internet from Sotheby’s International Realty, this incredible mansion seems much more like a 5-star hotel or resort that includes everything anyone could ever need for a perfect getaway vacation!

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen’s Massachusetts home was briefly listed for sale this morning for $39.5 million. Brady paid $4.5M for the land alone where their custom mansion was built. First reported by @NoraPrinciotti. pic.twitter.com/4E7W3EUX0x — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 6, 2019

With standout features like screening rooms (where Brady watched his Patriots playbacks) a yoga studio, a wine cellar, and a well-equipped gym that includes a spa with a massage table, this mansion seems to have it all.

Of course, it also has plenty of space for the kids to play as well.

Now if you just happen to have $40 million or so lying around, this incredible place can be yours.

Will Brady stay or go?

While Tom Brady’s Brookline mansion is getting a lot of hype at the moment, the main question fans in the north-east want to know is where will he be suiting up in 2020?

With the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders all being tagged as the favorites to land Brady this fall – and the fact that his beautiful home is up for sale – the odds of Brady returning to New England seem slim.

Nevertheless, no matter how many rumors keep floating around no one knows what Tom Brady is thinking except Tom Brady.

With just over six months until the 2020 regular season kicks-off, the clock is running.