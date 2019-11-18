Thanksgiving Day NFL Schedule 2019: Which teams will be playing on Turkey Day?

NFL football on Thanksgiving Day has been a tradition for decades. This year will be no different as three games are on the schedule that will surely be a treat for all pigskin fans.

Which teams are playing on Thanksgiving 2019?

This year, three games will be played on Thanksgiving Day. The first game will be held in Detroit when the Lions host the Chicago Bears.

A lot was expected from the Bears and Lions this year, but up to this point, it has been a struggle for both squads. Within postseason hopes, the game could well decide which team selects ahead of the other in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Game time for the Lions vs Bears game is 12:30 p.m. ET.

The second game will take place in Dallas, Texas when the Dallas Cowboys host the surprising Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo has played well all season and is in the hunt for a playoff spot in the AFC. However, they will have their hands full when they take on the Cowboys, who hold one of the top offensives statistically in the NFL. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET in Big D.

The third and final contest will see the New Orleans Saints face off against the Atlanta Falcons from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Saints are rolling towards the postseason while the Falcons season is on life support. Atlanta has played great football the past few weeks, however, their 1-7 start might be just too much to overcome in terms of making the playoffs.

The nightcap will start at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thanksgiving NFL fast facts

NFL fans know that the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys are a Thanksgiving Day tradition. However, for some teams playing on Thanksgiving Day can be a great thing – or a bad thing.

Here are a few facts about this year’s teams who will be headed to the gridiron on Turkey Day!

The Lions have played the most games on Thanksgiving in NFL history. In their 79 games on Thanksgiving, Detroit owns a 37-40-2 record.

The Bears have played 35 games on Thanksgiving Thursdays in their history and they hold an 18-15-2 mark.

The Dallas Cowboys have played 51 games on Thanksgiving in franchise history and they own a nice 31-19-1 record. However, the Boys are just 4-5 on Thanksgiving Day under Jason Garrett.

Buffalo has played eight times on Thanksgiving and they own a 3-4-1 all-time record on Thanksgiving Day.

The New Orleans Saints are 2-0 in franchise history on Thanksgiving, with one of their wins coming against Atlanta just last year. The red hot Falcons would love to give them a little payback this year.