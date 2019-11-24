Thanksgiving Day NFL Odds & TV start times 2019: Which teams are favored to win?

Week 13 of the 2019 season schedule kicks off on Thanksgiving Day with three games. Each game will have a direct bearing on the postseason as the race to the playoffs looks like it will once again take all 17 weeks to decide.

Week 13 starts on Thanksgiving Day

Sunday’s Week 12 action may still be going on, but already sportsbooks are gearing up for Week 13 and the annual Thanksgiving Day games.

Barring some miracle, it looks like the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons will be trying to play the spoiler role this Thanksgiving. Both teams have a less than 10-percent chance of making the playoffs, but they sure can cause some problems for the teams they will face on Thursday.

The Lions, Cowboys, and Falcons will all be hosting games this Turkey Day, and you can bet that millions of fans across the US and globe will be tuning in to watch.

Thanksgiving Day odds

The Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule has been known for months. However, the Las Vegas odds for each game have just arrived. Turkey Day is always a popular one in sportsbooks across the US, and this year should be no different.

Let’s get to it.

Bears vs. Lions (12:30 p.m. ET — FOX) – It doesn’t get any more traditional than this. Two of the oldest NFL franchises will once again meet up for a Thanksgiving Day special.

While the Lions are sitting at 3-7-1 and possibly playing out the string without Matt Stafford, things once again look bleak in Motown.

Yet, Ford Field will be sold out, and Lions fans will cheer (and jeer) their team either way. Chicago, at 5-6, needs to beat the Lions to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Thanksgiving NFL lines: Lions (pk) vs. Bears, o/u 41 Cowboys (-7.5) vs. Bills, o/u 45 Falcons (+7) vs. Saints, o/u 48.5 Via @SuperBookUSA — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 25, 2019

Bills vs. Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET — CBS) — The Buffalo Bills are one of the biggest surprises of the 2019 season. At 8-3, with an impressive 4-1 road record, the Bills will be no pushover for the Cowboys on Thursday.

Dallas is coming off a hard-hitting 13-9 road loss to the New England Patriots while the Bills will roll into Big D after shutting down the Denver Broncos 20-3. Dallas is listed as a 7.5 point favorite.

Saints vs. Falcons (8:20 p.m. ET — NBC) — The nightcap will feature the surging Saints and slumping Falcons. The Falcons had won two games in a row before stumbling against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home on Sunday.

That loss may have all but killed the Falcons slight playoff hopes. New Orleans is a 7-point road favorite in this Turkey Day special.