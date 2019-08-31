Texans RB depth chart: Carlos Hyde trade to upgrade Houston offense

When it comes to the Houston Texans’ RB depth chart, they’ve now added another potential weapon for their ground game. On Saturday, the team made several moves, including a Carlos Hyde trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. That came not long after they made another deal to finally move their second-best defensive player.

Texans trade for Carlos Hyde after Clowney deal

It was a busy day for the Houston Texans in terms of making deals. The first big news that arrived was the Jadeveon Clowney trade with the Seattle Seahawks. That was the major move the team wanted for their roster so they could find help on the offensive line for DeShaun Watson this season.

Another deal arrived that will give the Texans a solid running back with Carlos Hyde. According to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, Houston sent guard Martinas Rankin over to Kansas City in the trade. That gave them help in a spot they desperately needed it in for the upcoming season. After Lamar Miller’s injury during the preseason, it became essential to find another back. Carlos Hyde will fill that role.

Hyde’s been in the league since 2014, playing for the San Francisco 49ers for the bulk of his career. During his time there, he had 2,729 yards and 21 touchdowns, per Football-Reference. He also had stints with the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018.

Texans’ RB depth chart includes Johnson, Hyde

With Miller out for the season, Carlos Hyde is now a reliable running back for the Texans. He’ll be there along with former teammate Duke Johnson Jr., another player Houston acquired in a trade earlier this month. The Cleveland Browns received a 2020 NFL Draft pick in exchange for Johnson.

Other players listed behind Hyde and Johnson include Buddy Howell and Damarea Crockett. However, the expectation will now be Carlos Hyde is the team’s starter as they head into the 2019 NFL season.

It all begins for the Houston Texans with their season-opener at New Orleans on September 9, 2019, at 7:10 p.m. Eastern Time.