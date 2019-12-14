Terrell Suggs contract: Cardinals release veteran linebacker after guaranteed deal

Friday brought the announcement that the Arizona Cardinals have officially released linebacker Terrell Suggs. The news comes with just a few games left in the season, Suggs’ first with the team.

The seven-time Pro Bowler also has a guaranteed deal he signed with Arizona, and could possibly join another NFL team now that he’s been waived.

Cardinals announce Suggs’ release

In a tweet on Friday afternoon, the Arizona Cardinals gave a simple statement saying they’d released Terrell Suggs. Cardinals reporter Darren Urban reported further comments that were made by head coach Cliff Kingsbury saying the release was a “mutual decision” between the team and Suggs.

The discussions were taking place ahead of the big news on Friday as Suggs’ playing time was diminishing game by game.

Kingsbury called Suggs’ release a mutual decision. Discussions have been ongoing before this week. Suggs has had his playing time shrink as the season has gone on. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 13, 2019

Kingsbury also spoke of how much respect everyone in the organization has for Suggs. “He was phenomenal in our building, work ethic, energy, the juice he brought every day, professionalism — it was through the roof, and so we wanted to give him an opportunity to find a fit if that’s out there,” Kingsbury said.

Suggs played in all 13 games this season for Arizona. He leaves with stats including four passes defended, 5.5 sacks, and 23 solo tackles. Suggs is a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens, the team he spent the majority of his career with.

What is Terrell Suggs’ contract situation?

According to ESPN’s report, Terrell Suggs signed a one-year deal this past March with the Arizona Cardinals worth $7 million. That deal is also a guaranteed contract for Suggs.

Based on information from Spotrac, Suggs’ current salary is $3 million, and his career earnings totaled over $105 million since his start in the league 16 years ago.

Ahead of his release, Suggs was listed as questionable for the Cardinals’ injury report due to a back injury and an illness. He’ll now be on waivers until this coming Monday, and then any of the 31 other NFL teams can sign him if they want.

He’s also been in the league since 2003, and at age 37 it’s unknown if he’ll continue to play now.