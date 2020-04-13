Tarvaris Jackson dead: Tributes pour in for Super Bowl champion QB killed in car crash

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson is dead following a car crash, the NFL reported on Monday.

The former QB with multiple NFL teams and a Super Bowl ring was 36 years old upon his death, and since the news has arrived, tributes have poured in.

Many fans and those within the NFL are paying their respects to the late football star who also worked as a college coach.

Former Super Bowl champ Tarvaris Jackson dies in car crash

Tarvaris Jackson was involved in a fatal car crash this past Sunday, April 12, the NFL website reported.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and a Tennessee State University spokesperson indicated the car crash that claimed Jackson’s life happened in Alabama.

Per TMZ’s report, Jackson was in a single-car accident while driving his Camaro. His vehicle reportedly hit a tree right before 9 p.m. local time on Sunday night, and then his car overturned.

Jackson was rushed to the hospital, but it was too late as he was pronounced dead.

Jackson played college football for Alabama State and was a second-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2006 Draft.

We are saddened to share the passing of former Vikings, Seahawks, and Bills QB Tarvaris Jackson. He was 36. 🙏 (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/04K6xSp2bB — NFL (@NFL) April 13, 2020

Jackson played five seasons with the Vikings and started in 20 games. He became a starter for the Seattle Seahawks in 2011, accumulating 3,091 passing yards and 14 touchdowns.

After a year with the Buffalo Bills, in which he participated in no regular-season games, he returned to the Seahawks in 2013. During that time, he was a backup for Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.

Tarvaris Jackson earned a Super Bowl ring with Seattle in 2014 when the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. He was a participant in the game’s final drive too.

Jackson’s nine-year NFL career stats included 640-of-1073 completed passes for 7,263 passing yards and 39 touchdowns, per Pro-Football-Reference.

Following Jackson’s playing days, he became a college football quality control and QB coach first with his alma mater Alabama State and then TSU last year.

Tarvaris Jackson tributes arrive online

Upon the news of Tarvaris Jackson’s death, many people posted tributes online via social media, including Twitter. That included members of the media, fans, and former teammates.

One of those who posted words about Jackson was the man he backed up for the Seattle Seahawks, current quarterback Russell Wilson.

TJack… you will be missed. Praying for your family…Love you man. 💔 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 13, 2020

B.J. Daniels was another backup QB with the Seahawks in 2014 and for part of 2015. He posted several tweets as a tribute to Jackson, calling him a “mentor.”

Daniels also mentioned that Jackson “didn’t have a single bone in his body of jealousy or animosity.”

Tarvaris Jackson was my mentor! He played the game with dignity and taught me how to use my MIND 🧠 to manipulate the defense. When my family couldn’t make it to Seattle for holidays, it was TJACK who invited me to his house to celebrate with his family! — BJ DANIELS (@BJDANIELS10) April 13, 2020

I came to @Seahawks with the same kind of talent as my guy @DangeRussWilson and I will ALWAYS respect and admire the way the QB room accepted me and supported me. Especially Tarvaris Jackson who didn’t have a single bone in his body of jealousy or animosity. RIP BRO 🙏🏽 — BJ DANIELS (@BJDANIELS10) April 13, 2020

One tweet reminded fans that Jackson isn’t just a former NFL player but also a Super Bowl champion. He also owns a piece of history over the past two decades.

When remembering Tarvaris Jackson today please remember him as “former Super Bowl Champion Tarvaris Jackson” and know he actually played in Super Bowl XLVIII (the only backup QB to actually play in a Super Bowl in the last 20 years) thank you and RIP — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 13, 2020

Rest in peace, Tarvaris Jackson. He was one of the most universally respected players in the #Seahawks locker room in the 15 years I've been around the team. https://t.co/aQNmcRY0Xq — Danny O'Neil (@dannyoneil) April 13, 2020

Sad news: Former #Seahawks QB Tarvaris Jackson died last night in a car accident at age 36, as @RapSheet confirms. Jackson was the last full-time Seahawks QB before Russell Wilson. Played for months in 2011 w/ a pectoral 50% torn. Won 7 games–and Pete Carroll's supreme respect — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) April 13, 2020

RIP to a Montgomery legend Tarvaris Jackson @CoachTJack7 Sad day in the city… pic.twitter.com/H0xBECiTRN — Coach Reggie Jackson (@CoachJack10) April 13, 2020

Jackson’s alma mater Alabama State, where he also worked as part of the coaching staff, also paid their respects.

Hornet Nation is saddened by the loss of former ASU QB Tarvaris Jackson. He also was a #NFL QB and played with the #Vikings, #Bills and on the #Superbowl champion #Seahawks. #myASU https://t.co/YgFkhkep2P — Alabama State University (@ASUHornetNation) April 13, 2020

Monsters & Critics express our deepest condolences to Tarvaris Jackson’s family, friends, colleagues, and fans.