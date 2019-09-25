Tarik Cohen exposes Kyle Long in NSFW Instagram video

Tarik Cohen is known for exposing opposing defenses with his moves, but now he’s exposing teammates on video, literally.

The recent Chicago Bears victory celebration after a Monday Night Football game brought out plenty of excitement to the locker room afterward.

It also brought an NSFW Instagram video which exposed Bears’ guard Kyle Long, courtesy of his teammate Tarik Cohen. Here’s what happened involving the two NFL stars, with a naked Kyle Long going viral and plenty of people taking notice of the situation.

Cohen streams NSFW video from Bears’ locker room

A 31-15 win over the Washington Redskins this past Monday was a good reason for celebration. Tarik Cohen was clearly excited over his team’s victory, so he began streaming an Instagram video from the Bears’ locker room.

He was still in his Bears uniform. However, his 6-foot-6 teammate Kyle Long was not, as he was completely naked standing at his locker behind Cohen. Viewers grabbed screenshots of the exposed Long with Cohen in the forefront.

Here’s a screenshot showing an excited Tarik Cohen as he presents his live stream about the win and an NSFW look at the team’s post-game inside of the locker room.

Tarik Cohen’s NSFW video exposing his teammate was said to be accidentally done, and the Bears’ halfback realized it soon afterward. He removed the video, but since it’s the internet, those screenshots remain active to show what happened.

Some people also recorded the video clip, to keep it alive on Twitter or YouTube. Here’s one capture of the video to see that Long clearly doesn’t realize (or care) that Cohen is streaming to his nearly quarter of a million followers.

A Twitter clip of Cohen’s NSFW video is here. Of course, Twitter users also reacted to the NSFW video and glimpses of Kyle Long with various memes or comments about it.

That included people hitting up the Bears player with “Hey Kyle,” or others calling him nicknames such as “Kyle Short” or “Kyle Dong.” Others told people to cut him slack as he just got done playing an exhausting game.

One Twitter user mentioned that if Tarik Cohen happens to go missing soon Long should be the first one to ask about what happened.

So far, it doesn’t appear there’s been any fallout or backlash from Tarik Cohen’s NSFW Instagram video that exposed Kyle Long. Of course, viewers only saw one behind-the-scenes and not the aftermath.

Sign up now for your Entertainment news alerts!

The Chicago Bears are back in action against the Minnesota Vikings this coming Sunday. It’s unknown if Tarik Cohen has planned another locker room live stream or whether Kyle Long will be around for it should they win again.