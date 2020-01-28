Super Bowl prop bets 2020: Top 10 craziest wagers for Chiefs vs 49ers

Super Bowl 54 is now just five days away. For fan bases in San Francisco and Kansas City, the fever pitch is already boiling over. That same feeling is starting to hit sportsbooks across the US as they prepare for one of the biggest weekends of the year.

In the sports gambling world, Super Bowl weekend is like Mardi Gras and New Year’s Eve all wrapped into one.

Super Bowl 54 will see billions up for grabs

While billions of dollars, yes literally billions with a “B,” will be bet on who wins Super Bowl 54, the nearly 1,000 different prop bets will get a lot of attention as well.

If you have never heard of prop bets, or don’t know what they are, it is simple.

A prop bet, short for “propositional bet,” in terms of the Super Bowl, is a wager on something that usually occurs before, during or after the game.

Here’s a perfect example for Super Bowl 54: What will the coin toss results be – Heads or Tails?

Yes, you can bet on the coin toss! In fact, you can bet on so many different things during the Super Bowl besides who wins the game that it’s enough to make your head spin.

The craziest, yet real, Super Bowl 54 prop bets

Every casino has its own props and their own style. Some casinos post a top 100 list of props, while some have over 500 to 1,000 side wagers going on for the big game.

The list of prop bets is so long from William Hill Sportsbook that it took 11 pages to fit them all.

Here is a look at the top 10 most outrageous bets that folks can wager on this Super Bowl Sunday.

What will the Coin toss results be?

Heads -120

Tails -120

Will President Trump congratulate the winning team on Twitter?

Yes -400

No +300

Will Donald Trump’s commercial during the game say the words “Super Bowl”?

Yes +600

No -1000

Will Michael Bloomberg’s commercial during the game say the word “Impeach”?

Yes +400

No – 500

How many Tik Toks will Patrick Mahomes’ brother make on February 2nd?

Over 5.5 -120

Under 5.5 -120

Odds change: Will the Chiefs win by 15 or more points?

Yes +550

No -400

Will J-Lo or Shakira have a wardrobe malfunction during their performance?

Yes +700

No -550

Will the first score of the game be a safety?

Yes +675

No -1200

Will a streaker pause the game?

Yes +700

No -1400

What color Gatorade will be poured over the winning coach’s head?

Red: +150

Orange: +300

Clear/Water: +450

Yellow/Green: +450

Blue: +750

Purple: +1200

None: +1500

Watch Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, February 2 on FOX at 6:30/5:30c.