Super Bowl odds: Mahomes injury changes Chiefs’ odds, 3 longshot teams worth the risk

Patrick Mahomes will be out of action for at least three weeks – at least that is what are we are being told. With 10 days between games, something tells me the reigning MVP will miss one game, maybe two at the max.

Nevertheless, Las Vegas oddsmakers have already shifted a bit on the Chiefs’ chances of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy next February in Miami.

Odds double following Mahomes injury

The Kansas City Chiefs are a great team but make no mistake – without Patrick Mahomes, they become an average team at best.

Following the announcement of Mahomes’ injury, Las Vegas oddsmakers have adjusted the Chiefs odds a bit.

Before Mahomes’ knee injury, the Chiefs were listed at 6/1 odds to win the 2020 Super Bowl. They are now listed at 12/1 according to Bet-NJ.com.

Bet-NJ betting expert Alex Donohue explained what many gamblers pretty much knew would happen. When an injury happens to a player as talented as Mahomes, the odds are going to change.

“The Mahomes injury news makes grim reading for Chiefs fans as far as the odds are concerned,” said Alex Donohue. “The reaction from the oddsmakers says it all and it now looks like one of the early season favorites face a significantly tougher task in their bid to improve on last season.”

While the public believes the star QB will return at some point, the questions of how good the Chiefs will do in his absence and what shape Mahomes will return in are just a couple of contributing factors of why the Chiefs odds to win the Super Bowl have dipped.

Three longshots that could pay well

Okay, saying the Patriots, Chiefs or Saints isn’t really going out on a limb and not exactly getting a ton of bang for your buck. When the Carolina Panthers reached Super Bowl 50, they opened the season with odds to win the big game as high as +5000.

Yes, they fell short of their goal, but they proved experts wrong just by making it that far. So which teams could surprise oddsmakers from here on out and take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy next February?

Seattle Seahawks (+1800) This team is playing well, and more importantly, Russell Wilson looks strong. Watch out if they get a home game or two in the postseason.

Baltimore Ravens (+2200) The defense isn’t what it used to be, and getting past New England will be tough, but these Ravens are scary tough on offense behind Lamar Jackson. Baltimore’s 84 points scored headed into Week 7 puts them behind only the Patriots and Chiefs for the most in the league.

Detroit Lions (+8000) Hey, don’t laugh. This team could be 5-0. Yes, “could be” doesn’t get the job done, however, this team is getting better every week. In the always wide-open NFC, which has sent 10 different teams to the Super Bowl in the last 11 seasons, you never know what can happen. And those +8000 odds? That would make a nice payday!

Here is a look at the current Super Bowl odds as of October 20.