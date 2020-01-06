Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!
Super Bowl Odds 2020: Updated odds following Vikings, Titans upset wins heading into Divisional Round
5th January 2020 8:38 PM ET
The odds to win the 2020 Super Bowl have shifted a bit as four teams have now been eliminated from the postseason.
NFL upset city
The Wild-Card playoffs lived up to their name this past weekend as the road teams were ready for action – and upsets!
Moving on to the divisional round are the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings, and Seattle Seahawks. Yes, that means the favored New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints were one and done in the playoffs.
While a few NFL experts believed the Titans could pull off the upset against the Patriots, not many predicted the Minnesota Vikings would defeat the New Orleans Saints.
Minnesota played a great game, especially on defense, as they shut down the Saints high powered offense. Now the Vikings will once again have to be road warriors as they will travel to San Francisco to take on the No. 1 seeded 49ers.
In the Eagles – Seahawks game, Philadelphia lost quarterback Carson Wentz early to a concussion and never recovered. Even though the offense was at a minimum for both sides, the Seahawks pulled off the tight 17-9 road win.
Now Seattle will travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers.
Latest odds
Next week the rubber hits the road! Several Super Bowl favorites have fallen by the wayside, and NFL history could be made in the divisional round.
If the Vikings and Seahawks win, it would be the first time that a No. 5 seed played a No. 6 seed for a trip to the Super Bowl. Hey, you never know! Unlike MLB, NBA and the NHL, which is a best of 5 or 7 series, football is one and done in the postseason.
While the Ravens remain the heavy favorite, right now, the Titans, Seahawks, and Vikings are playing well. Are more upsets on the way?
Here is a look at the latest odds to win the 2020 Super Bowl.
