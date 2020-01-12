Super Bowl Odds 2020 update: Titans surge following win over Ravens, 49ers new favorites

Don’t say you saw it coming, because you didn’t. The Titans were my pick against Baltimore plus the points, but to win the game? Never.

Now that David has slain Goliath, the once longshot Titans are surging in the latest odds to win Super Bowl 54.

Tennessee one win away

Don’t look now, but this Tennessee team is the most dangerous out there. Don’t laugh because they are, and here’s why.

Many NFL experts like to pat themselves on the back saying they had a strong feeling that Tennessee would beat New England. Those same experts also said a week later that the Titans have no shot a slowing down the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson.

Not only did they slow down the high-flying Ravens offense, they dominated them. Tennessee took it to the overwhelming favorites to win the 2020 Super Bowl in a big way Saturday evening.

They shut down the soon to be named league MVP in Lamar Jackson and now they are one win away from reaching the Super Bowl.

That’s the beauty of sports. Even when fans think they know what’s going to happen, they really don’t.

The Titans will now face the winner of the Houston Texans – Kansas City Chiefs match up next weekend with a berth to Super Bowl 54 on the line.

Need one more reason the Titans are a team no one wants to face? They fave no fear. When no one believes in a team, it puts a chip on their shoulder as big as Mount Rushmore.

Ironically, the Titans are as loose as the Ray Lewis and Joe Flacco led Baltimore Ravens that won the 2013 Super Bowl. The Ravens were also a Wild Card team that defeated every top seed on their way to a championship.

Updated Super Bowl odds

If you bet on the Titans to win the Super Bowl when the postseason began you very well could be holding onto a ticket worth a small fortune.

Tennessee was listed anywhere between 10-15000/1 before they kicked off against New England. That means a $100 wager on the Titans would get you back $15,000. Not a bad return on your investment.

While the Titans still have a long way to go before you can dream of that nice payday, the fact that they took out the Patriots and Ravens should give extreme hope to those who wagered on them.

As of today, January 12, the 49ers are the new favorites at +175. That, of course, is because the Titans knocked out the favorites last night.

Kansas City is second at +190 and the Titans, who were No. 12 out of 12 when the postseason began, are now No. 3 at +500. That’s a long way from +15000!