Super Bowl Odds 2020: Ravens vs. Saints? Patriots, Packers have Vegas betting value

If you know anything about sports wagering, you know it is not much different than the stock market. In fact, they are very similar.

One day your stock has value, and the next, it can rise or plummet – just like that! What causes that? Two things. One is perception, and the second is public demand. Sports gambling is no different.

In fact, prop bets on a big event like the Super Bowl can fluctuate daily at this time of year. For a lot of teams in the hunt, that is what is happening right now.

Ravens separating themselves

Baltimore took over as the Super Bowl favorite three weeks ago. However, now they have separated themselves from the pack in a big way.

Heading into the final week of play, the SB Odds shift once again. #RavensFlock pulling away. (Odds via Oddsshark) pic.twitter.com/iVkmeEOATL — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) December 22, 2019

At +225, they are the heavy favorite to raise the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Miami next February. The closest teams are the Patriots and Saints — both at +600.

That is a considerable difference, especially when you consider New Orleans is the top seed in the NFC on the odds board.

As of today, December 22, the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints are favored to meet in Super Bowl 54. By judging the odds, the Ravens would most likely be a 4-4.5 point favorite in Super Bowl 54 if they faced New Orleans.

Patriots, Packers a Vegas value

Back in August, the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots were two teams heavily favored to win Super Bowl 54.

Now they might be two of the most overlooked teams in terms of winning the big game — which makes them a great way to make a lot of money in return for a small wager.

While the world has Ravens fever, it is hard to overlook New England at +600. Yes, the Patriots are a bit thin at a few positions on offense this season, but their overall playoff experience alone makes them a wager worth the risk.

So does have a QB who has been there a million times before in Tom Brady.

And how about the Packers? While the Saints, 49ers, and even Seahawks keep getting the hype, the Packers are right there fighting for the possible No. 1 seed in the NFC.

No one is going to want to go to Lambeau Field in January, where it may be 20-below zero. The Packers are still a value at +1400.

Here are the latest odds to win Super Bowl 54.