Super Bowl Odds 2020: Ravens replace Patriots as new favorite, Steelers being overlooked?

The latest Super Bowl odds update has arrived, and a new team has claimed their spot as the favorite to capture the Vince Lombardi Trophy in February. That team is the Baltimore Ravens.

Ravens new Super Bowl favorites

Lamar Jackson and the high-flying Ravens have passed everyone in their way as they have now become the team to beat for the 2020 NFL title.

Once a big underdog with odds as high as +5500, the Ravens are now ahead of the preseason favorite New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers respectively.

At +260 (meaning you win $260 for each $100 you wager), the Ravens are the biggest favorite so far this season. Right behind Baltimore are the New England Patriots (+350), New Orleans Saints (+550), and San Francisco 49ers (+700).

Can these Ravens ride their wave to the 2020 Super Bowl? If they get the home-field advantage, they will be tough to beat. One thing every team in the AFC has learned over the past decade is never to count out the New England Patriots.

While they may be struggling on offense, the playoffs are a whole different animal compared to the regular season, and Tom Brady and the Pats know how to win ugly.

Steelers surprise?

Let’s be honest here. The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the best teams in the NFL that no one talks about.

First, they went through the Antonio Brown – Le’Veon Bell debacle, which played out like a soap opera. Then, they started the season 1-4. On top of that, the Steelers lost Ben Roethlisberger for the season back in September.

Season over, right?

Wrong! Mike Tomlin has his team winning in various ways, and his “us against the world” attitude has rubbed off on every player in the Steelers locker room.

From 1-4 to 8-5, the Steelers are just a win or two away from securing a postseason berth.

At +6000, the Steelers are worth taking a chance on. Can they reach the Super Bowl? The odds are against them, but this never-say-die team may shock many this January.

Here is a glance at the odds to win the 2020 Super Bowl as of December 8, 2019.