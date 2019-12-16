Super Bowl Odds 2020: 49ers pass Saints as NFC favorites, why Cowboys, Eagles are well worth the risk

There are just two weeks left in the 2019 NFL regular season. Where does the time go? The No. 1 seeds are still up for grabs, the Wild Card teams in very much still in flux, and yet, no team seems to want to win the NFC East. It is going to be a wild finish!

NFC East a possible Beast?

The NFC East is a joke, right? That’s what many NFL gaming experts will lead you to believe. However, throwing a few bucks on the biggest underdogs heading into the playoffs is what many wiseguys love to do — because it’s a smart move.

As Week 15 comes to an end, both the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are listed at +4000 to win the 2020 Super Bowl. They are both seriously overlooked in terms of value, which makes them a gambler’s dream.

With both listed at +4000, a $100 wager would return $4,000. That is value!

Don’t laugh, but here is why the Cowboys are an excellent wager to win the 2020 Super Bowl. Back in August, the Cowboys were amongst the top teams listed as the favorites.

While they have struggled to this point, they still hold their destiny in their own hands in terms of winning the NFC East. Just win, and you are in!

Sunday’s thrashing of the Los Angeles Rams is the way many experts believed this Cowboys team would play all season. Don’t count these guys out because if they do win the East, they will host a playoff game.

The same can be said for the Eagles. Dallas may have bigger stars per se, but if the Eagles win the East, they will be no pushovers at home, no matter who they face.

Niners No. 1, for now

The deal to get former Patriots backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo is looking like one of the best deals in modern NFL history. Garoppolo and the Niners have exceeded expectations in 2019 as they eye an NFC West title.

On Sunday, the Niners let a golden opportunity slip through their hands as they lost to the Atlanta Falcons in the final seconds of the game 29-22.

They are now tied with the Packers and Seahawks at 11-3 for the best record in the NFC. The playoff race is so tight in the NFC that the Niners fell from the No. 1 seed to a Wild Card with their loss today while the No. 5 seeded Seahawks are now the No. 1 seed overall.

It’s going to be a wild ride to Week 17, which, oh, by the way, features a Niners-Seahawks matchup. The NFC seeds will not be known until Week 17 is complete. Stay tuned!

Below are the updated odds as of December 15 to win the 2020 Super Bowl courtesy of Sports Odds Daily via Oddsshark.