Super Bowl MVP Odds 2020: Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes early favorites

Super Bowl 54 is still over three weeks away, yet already Las Vegas sportsbooks are taking in plenty of action on several early prop wagers.

One of the most popular is “Who will be named the Super Bowl 54 MVP.”

Too early to wager?

When it comes to making a wager on who will win the Super Bowl MVP award, it helps to know which teams will be playing in the game.

With eight squads still alive in the postseason race, why would someone want to wager on the Super Bowl MVP before they know who will be in the game? The answer is simple – you will never get higher payout odds than you can right now.

The pros of wagering early are the inflated odds. A perfect example is this — if the Vikings happen to make it to the big game, the odds on star players like Kirk Cousins and Delvin Cook are worth the risk.

Currently, Cook is listed at +2000, while Cousins is at +3300. If Minnesota makes it to the big game this February, those odds will cut in half, or worse.

Even risking money on the heavy favorite, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, is worth doing now. At +250, those may be the best odds you will get on the man who should walk away with the 2019-20 MVP award.

Obviously, the cons of making a wager on the Super Bowl MVP now is you could be risking money on a player or two whose team doesn’t make it to Super Bowl.

On the positive side, some sportsbooks may offer a refund if you bet early. For instance, if you wager on Aaron Rodgers to win the Super Bowl MVP and the Packers don’t make it to Super Bowl, you may get your money back.

To find out, ask before you place the wager.

Quarterbacks lead the way

When it comes to winning the Super Bowl MVP Award, quarterbacks are usually the favorites. This year is no different.

According to Oddsshark, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson is the +250 favorite. Jackson has been a beast all year, but can he keep it up in the postseason?

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is listed right behind Jackson at +400, followed by Jimmy Garoppolo (+700), Aaron Rodgers (+1200), George Kittle (+1600) and Russell Wilson (+1600).

After this weekend, the Super Bowl MVP Odds list will be cut in half. As of Jan. 9, here are the top contenders to take home the prize.