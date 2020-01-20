Super Bowl 54 ticket prices: How much do tickets cost for Chiefs vs. 49ers game?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The big game is officially set as the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers will meet in Super Bowl 54!

The matchup takes place in Miami, Florida, with both teams having at least one Super Bowl win in their lengthy histories. Fans of the current teams, as well as those who want to witness the game live, are now trying to get their hands on Super Bowl 54 tickets.

It will cost a pretty penny as average ticket costs are already at record prices.

How much are the Super Bowl 54 ticket prices?

Get ready to pick up that dropped jaw from the floor. According to KSNT’s report, the average price for tickets to the Super Bowl in Miami is a staggering $6,000.

Reportedly, there are tickets on sale for as low as $4,500. However, those fans who want the best possible seats may be paying $27,500. That could always increase based on demand too.

As of right now, that average ticket price makes it the most expensive in the history of the big game. The previous high was Super Bowl LII for the Eagles and Patriots matchup. Those tickets went for an average of $5,373.

Where are Super Bowl tickets available to buy?

For those who don’t have connections but have the money to spend, online ticket sites are going to be the go-to option. One of those is Stub Hub, with tickets available here. Prices were starting at $4,649 as of this report.

Seat Geek is another popular online site to purchase tickets. Their lowest ticket prices were currently at $4,700. Check out the latest available tickets here.

Another option is Vivid Seats, with upper-level tickets starting around $4,600 as of this report. See their tickets here.

Of course, many people will opt to save their money and enjoy the game from the comfort of home as Super Bowl Sunday has become an annual celebration around the country.

Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium.