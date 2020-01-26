Super Bowl 54 online gambling: Which states can you legally wager on Chiefs vs 49ers in 2020?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Super Bowl is coming, and Las Vegas sportsbooks are ready. With sports gambling becoming legal in more states across the US, wagering on the 2020 Super Bowl could hit a new all-time high.

Super Bowl billions

The interest in this one single football game from a gambling perspective is mind-blowing.

Last year, Super Bowl 53 took in an estimated $6 billion dollars worth of action. The only problem with that is an estimated 60 percent of the take was done illegally.

Those numbers should start to change over the next year or two with so many states finally legalizing sports wagering.

With online availability on the rise for states that have already given the thumbs up to sports gambling, the amount wagered on Super Bowl 54 could be even larger than $6 billion when the 49ers face the Chiefs on February 2.

Which states have online wagering?

Gambling sure has come a long way since Bugsy Siegel helped create one of the biggest free wagering markets back in the 1940s. Of course, that market was Las Vegas, Nevada.

Since Siegal created the world-famous Flamingo Hotel and Casino back in 1946, gambling has slowly grown in popularity and is accepted more freely in the US.

Many fans feel wagering your own money should be something anyone can do freely if they choose to. After all, isn’t betting on a sporting event or the lottery the same as investing in the stock market?

If stocks were a sure thing, everyone would invest. Anytime you put up money with hopes of making money in return you are gambling.

Now millions of sports fans will have their chance to wager on sporting events, including the Super Bowl, that didn’t have that opportunity in the past.

According to Legal Sports Report, 13 states already have legalized sports wagering and six more have passed it into law but are still not up and running as of this report.

Of the 13 states already in action, nine have the online wagering option as well.

If you reside in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, or West Virginia you can legally place a wager on Super Bowl 54.

As for the other four states, Deleware, Mississippi, Arkansas, and New Hampshire, you can bet on the big game at a local casino but an online option is not available.

The six states that passed sports gambling into law but haven’t started taking bets yet are Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, and Tennessee.