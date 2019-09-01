Super Bowl 54 odds Week 1: LeSean McCoy signing boosts Chiefs, Browns overvalued?

LeSean McCoy and Andy Reid are reuniting and Chiefs fans couldn’t be happier! Talk about a change of scenery for McCoy. The hard-nosed running back went from one of the league’s worst offenses to the league’s best in the blink of an eye, and his odds of playing on a Super Bowl contender spiked by 90 percent.
McCoy makes Mahomes, Chiefs offense even better
Kansas City was an overtime period away from reaching the Super Bowl eight months ago. After signing journeyman LeSean McCoy late Saturday evening, they are basically in a tie with the New England Patriots as the overall favorites to win Super Bowl 54 this February.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that McCoy has signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in a move that will reunite him with Andy Reid. Reid was McCoy’s first NFL coach back when he began his career in Philadelphia 10 years ago.
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 1, 2019
McCoy is coming off of one of his least productive seasons, but he has a lot left in the tank. The 31-year-old has averaged 1,422 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns per season during his 10-year career. One key factor some folks may be overlooking in this entire deal is that McCoy wants to play in Kansas City.
CBS indicated that the Chargers had a very strong interest in McCoy and were ready to strike a deal. However, in the end, McCoy’s familiarity with Reid won out.
Top 10 favorites include Browns?
For people who like to throw a few bucks on a team or two to win the Super Bowl, Week 1 is the best time to do so because you most likely are going to get the best odds of the season. Take the Patriots for example. Right now they are set at +700 or 7-1.
If New England makes the postseason, those odds will most likely be nowhere near 7-1. In fact, they may be 3-1 or worse for betters.
One thing you also have to watch out for is fools gold. The Cleveland Browns are +1400 to win the 2020 Super Bowl. Really? That wager is as good as a three dollar bill at those odds. That is horribly overvalued.
Chiefs Super Bowl odds rise after signing LeSean McCoy! Top 10 favorites (via Oddsshark) are……. pic.twitter.com/vmEBiksdHO
— Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) September 1, 2019
This team has talent and is improving. But +1400 puts them ahead of, or even, with Philadelphia, Dallas, Green Bay, and the Los Angeles Chargers? Cleveland is on the rise, but the best they should be is +2200. This team isn’t getting out of the AFC, let alone winning the Super Bowl.
Here are the current odds to win Super Bowl 54.
|New England Patriots
|+700
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+800
|New Orleans Saints
|+800
|Los Angeles Rams
|+850
|Chicago Bears
|+1400
|Cleveland Browns
|+1400
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1400
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+1400
|Houston Texans
|+1800
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+1800
|Green Bay Packers
|+2000
|Dallas Cowboys
|+2200
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+2500
|Minnesota Vikings
|+2800
|Seattle Seahawks
|+2800
|Atlanta Falcons
|+3300
|Baltimore Ravens
|+3300
|San Francisco 49ers
|+3300
|Carolina Panthers
|+5000
|Indianapolis Colts
|+5000
|Tennessee Titans
|+5000
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+6000
|Denver Broncos
|+6600
|New York Giants
|+6600
|Oakland Raiders
|+6600
|Arizona Cardinals
|+8000
|Detroit Lions
|+8000
|New York Jets
|+8000
|Washington Redskins
|+8000
|Buffalo Bills
|+10000
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+12500
|Miami Dolphins
|+12500
Who wants to bet on the Bengals or Dolphins? Not the smart NFL fan.