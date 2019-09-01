Super Bowl 54 odds Week 1: LeSean McCoy signing boosts Chiefs, Browns overvalued?

LeSean McCoy and Andy Reid are reuniting and Chiefs fans couldn’t be happier! Talk about a change of scenery for McCoy. The hard-nosed running back went from one of the league’s worst offenses to the league’s best in the blink of an eye, and his odds of playing on a Super Bowl contender spiked by 90 percent.

McCoy makes Mahomes, Chiefs offense even better

Kansas City was an overtime period away from reaching the Super Bowl eight months ago. After signing journeyman LeSean McCoy late Saturday evening, they are basically in a tie with the New England Patriots as the overall favorites to win Super Bowl 54 this February.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that McCoy has signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in a move that will reunite him with Andy Reid. Reid was McCoy’s first NFL coach back when he began his career in Philadelphia 10 years ago.

McCoy is coming off of one of his least productive seasons, but he has a lot left in the tank. The 31-year-old has averaged 1,422 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns per season during his 10-year career. One key factor some folks may be overlooking in this entire deal is that McCoy wants to play in Kansas City.

CBS indicated that the Chargers had a very strong interest in McCoy and were ready to strike a deal. However, in the end, McCoy’s familiarity with Reid won out.

Top 10 favorites include Browns?

For people who like to throw a few bucks on a team or two to win the Super Bowl, Week 1 is the best time to do so because you most likely are going to get the best odds of the season. Take the Patriots for example. Right now they are set at +700 or 7-1.

If New England makes the postseason, those odds will most likely be nowhere near 7-1. In fact, they may be 3-1 or worse for betters.

One thing you also have to watch out for is fools gold. The Cleveland Browns are +1400 to win the 2020 Super Bowl. Really? That wager is as good as a three dollar bill at those odds. That is horribly overvalued.

Chiefs Super Bowl odds rise after signing LeSean McCoy! Top 10 favorites (via Oddsshark) are……. pic.twitter.com/vmEBiksdHO — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) September 1, 2019

This team has talent and is improving. But +1400 puts them ahead of, or even, with Philadelphia, Dallas, Green Bay, and the Los Angeles Chargers? Cleveland is on the rise, but the best they should be is +2200. This team isn’t getting out of the AFC, let alone winning the Super Bowl.

Here are the current odds to win Super Bowl 54.

New England Patriots +700 Kansas City Chiefs +800 New Orleans Saints +800 Los Angeles Rams +850 Chicago Bears +1400 Cleveland Browns +1400 Los Angeles Chargers +1400 Philadelphia Eagles +1400 Houston Texans +1800 Pittsburgh Steelers +1800 Green Bay Packers +2000 Dallas Cowboys +2200 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 Minnesota Vikings +2800 Seattle Seahawks +2800 Atlanta Falcons +3300 Baltimore Ravens +3300 San Francisco 49ers +3300 Carolina Panthers +5000 Indianapolis Colts +5000 Tennessee Titans +5000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6000 Denver Broncos +6600 New York Giants +6600 Oakland Raiders +6600 Arizona Cardinals +8000 Detroit Lions +8000 New York Jets +8000 Washington Redskins +8000 Buffalo Bills +10000 Cincinnati Bengals +12500 Miami Dolphins +12500

Who wants to bet on the Bengals or Dolphins? Not the smart NFL fan.