Super Bowl 2020 Odds: Mahomes, Chiefs open as slight favorites vs 49ers

The early odds to win Super Bowl 54 have arrived! On Championship Sunday, it was all about the home teams as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers both punched their ticket to Super Bowl 54.

Chiefs vs. 49ers – how they got here

The Kansas City Chiefs were one first down away from heading to the Super Bowl last season. They didn’t get that first down and went on to lose in overtime to the New England Patriots in the 2019 AFC title game.

They made sure this year would be different.

The Chiefs trailed the Tennessee Titans by 10-points at two different times in the AFC Championship on Sunday, however, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes made sure his team wouldn’t disappoint the home crowd two years in a row.

Mahomes finished the game with 294 passing yards and three touchdowns as the Chiefs roared back to earn the 35-24 win.

Mahomes also had an incredible 27-yard touchdown run that gave the Chiefs the lead for good.

What can’t this kid do? If he brings home a Super Bowl title to Kansas City in just his second full season as the Chiefs starting QB, he will be thrust into legendary status.

As for the 49ers, they made easy work of the Green Bay Packers.

Turnovers cost Green Bay in the first half as the 49ers jumped out to a 27-0 lead and never looked back. Green Bay played much better in the second half, but in the end, they fell short by the final of 37-20.

Now it is two weeks of hype as the Niners and Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl 54.

Early odds

Super Bowl 54 is looking like a coin flip. CBS Sports indicates the Westgate Sportsbook in Las Vegas has an opening line of Kansas City -1 with the over/under total listed at 52.

This should be a great Super Bowl for gamblers. With all of the talent on both sides of the ball, the prop bets should be quite interesting. Let the Super Bowl 54 countdown officially begin!