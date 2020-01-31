Super Bowl 2020: Groundhog Day prop bets for Punxsutawney Phil, Chiefs vs. 49ers

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Super Bowl Sunday is coming. On February 2, all eyes will be on the biggest football game of the year as the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers to determine the newest Super Bowl champion.

While millions will watch the game, weather extraordinaire Punxsutawney Phil wants to remind everyone that he has an assignment on Sunday as well. In case you may have forgotten, February 2 is not just Super Bowl Sunday, but it is also Groundhog Day.

Punxsutawney Phil prop bets

It’s true, that you really can bet on anything in Las Vegas. If you look around hard enough, you can bet on almost anything – including Punxsutawney Phil’s weather prediction results this Groundhog Day!

Will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow this year? Are we in store for an early winter?

Thousands of people are set to show up to see Phil’s fearless weather prediction happen live at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. There are also sportsbooks giving folks an opportunity to wager on Phil’s outcome that day.

If you aren’t familiar with Phil’s prediction methods, here is how it works.

As legend has it, if Phil sees his shadow, it is believed there will be an extended winter lasting another six weeks or longer. If he does not see his shadow, an early spring arrival is expected.

When you really think about it, wagering on Phil’s prediction seems riskier than putting money on a WWE match. Yet, people love this type of exotic wagering.

The catch to this prop bet is that Phil is only the first part of the wager. The second part involves correctly predicting the winner of Super Bowl 54. So you’ll need to have picked the Chiefs or 49ers in addition to predicting what Phil does.

After Phil comes Super Bowl 54

If you predict Phil’s weather forecast correctly you are halfway home. Then you will have to wait to see if you have the right team predicted to win Super Bowl 54.

This prop wager plays out more like a parlay since you need to get both parts of the bet correct.

Following Phil, you have to have either the Chiefs or 49ers picked correctly for the Super Bowl winner.

For example, if you believe Phil will see his shadow and the Chiefs will win the game, both have to happen for you to win.

Yes, these props are zany and are mostly meant for having some fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Of course, it never hurts to make some money along the way!

Here is the list of prop bets that could score you a lot of cash for little risk. The bottom two prop wagers are the riskiest, but also bring the most reward if they end up happening!

Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow and Chiefs win the Super Bowl +350

Punxsutawney Phil does not see shadow and Chiefs win the Super Bowl +250

Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow and 49ers win the Super Bowl +400

Punxsutawney Phil does not see shadow and 49ers win the Super Bowl +300

Will the Joe Buck mention Groundhog Day? Yes +300 — No -500

Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow and the 49ers get shut out +10000

Punxsutawney Phil sees does not see his shadow and the Chiefs get shut out +15000

Viewers can watch Super Bowl 54 on FOX on Sunday, February 2, at 6:30/5:30c.