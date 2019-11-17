Steelers vs Browns fight: Mason Rudolph fine, Myles Garrett appeal schedule revealed

In the aftermath of the Steelers vs. Browns fight, it’s expected that Mason Rudolph will still receive punishment for his role.

While many fans wanted to see the Pittsburgh backup quarterback sit out several games, that won’t happen. However, Rudolph will see his bank account become a bit lower due to a fine being handed down by the NFL. In addition, all of the suspended players will have appeals heard and decisions will be made very soon.

Fine expected for Mason Rudolph

Many fans and viewers who saw the game live or watched the video footage after believe that Mason Rudolph was the instigating party in the big fight that broke out in the final seconds of the matchup.

Some viewers believe Rudolph grabbing Garrett in the genital area, attempting to pull Garrett’s helmet off, and then charging at him was what caused the Browns player to snap. While Rudolph’s actions don’t condone an opposing player ripping his helmet off to use as a weapon, it will still bring a fine for Pittsburgh’s current QB.

On Sunday, insider Adam Schefter reported that Rudolph’s role for Thursday night’s melee is expected to bring a $35,096 fine his way. For some people, that may be a year’s salary, but not for Rudolph. Pro-Football-Reference lists Rudolph as the No. 1085 player in terms of salary this year. However, he makes $658,267 according to their Rudolph bio.

Steelers’ QB Mason Rudolph, who was not suspended for his role in the fight, is expected to be fined for his role in Thursday night’s melee. The fine schedule calls for a player to be fined $35,096 for a first-time fighting offense. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2019

A slight fine is probably not the sort of punishment some fans wanted. A Cleveland Browns fan petition even started up after the game. It had fans signing on to try to get Mason Rudolph suspended. However, the league doesn’t appear to be going in that direction.

Meanwhile, Myles Garrett will remain out of action “indefinitely” for his actions during the Steelers vs. Browns fight. Garrett’s bank account also takes a hit for the missed games, as well as a huge fine.

Appeals on the way for suspended players

ESPN reported that Myles Garrett is expected to have an appeal heard regarding his suspension on Monday or Tuesday. In addition, the other two suspended players, Maurice Pouncey and Larry Ogunjobi, will have their appeals heard.

The three players’ appeals will be divided up over the two days and heard by the appointed officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash. Decisions on the appeals are expected to arrive by Wednesday.

Ogunjobi was hit with a one-game suspension for shoving Rudolph in the back and down to the field during the fight. Pouncey received three games for punching and kicking Garrett when he was down on the field being restrained.

The rulings on the appeals should be decided in time for Week 12 games. The Steelers will play against the Bengals in Cincinnati. The Browns are set to host the Miami Dolphins.

According to ESPN, the officers hearing the appeals have reduced notable suspensions in the past few years. That included Thrash reducing Vontaze Burfict’s suspension from five games down to just three. Brooks reduced the Bears’ Danny Trevathan’s suspension down to one game from two.

Myles Garrett’s suspension is much longer right now than any of those or than the other two players getting having their appeals heard. It’s entirely possible the officers could reduce either Pouncey or Ogunjobi’s suspensions. It would be surprising to many fans if they reduce or overturn Garrett’s suspension for his part in the incident, but a lot may depend on what he presents.