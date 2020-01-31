Should the Monday after the Super Bowl be a national holiday? Super Bowl Monday considerations continue

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Should the Monday after the Super Bowl be a national holiday? That question has been coming up in conversations for years now.

At first, it seemed ridiculous even to suggest it, but as the Super Bowl continues to grow in popularity, it may not be such a bad idea. If you believe in statistical facts, the day after the Super Bowl proves to be a very non-productive one in the workforce.

Super Bowl hangover is real

When the Chiefs and 49ers meet up on Sunday, they will be playing for a World Championship. While they are slugging it out on the gridiron, hundreds of millions of fans — and non-fans alike — will be watching it all take place.

Super Bowl parties are different than any other sports party out there, and that’s a good thing not only for gathering with friends and family but for the economy.

Pizzas are ordered in record numbers on Super Bowl Sunday. Actually, all types of carry-out businesses thrive on this one single day. Yes, it is true that many folks quit counting calories on Super Bowl Sunday, but is that a good enough reason to take Monday off?

In this case, it should be.

According to WWJ News Radio, 72-percent of HR managers believe that “Super Monday” should be a holiday according to a Robert Half survey.

Robin Ankton, a Senior vice president of Robert Half in Detroit, indicates that many workers end up scheduling the day off or call in sick anyway.

“Clearly when people come in and they’re tired or they’ve stayed up late celebrating, sometimes the tradeoff is low productivity or somebody takes a vacation day,” Ankton told WWJ’s Beth Fisher. “As an employer, I prefer somebody just have it scheduled off and enjoy their Super Monday.”

And for those who do come in? They are so stoked about the game, they spend a lot of time talking about the results, what they had to eat, or even if or if they got lucky and won some money on the big game. All of the extra chatter puts a serious damper on productivity.

“Fifty-five percent of workers do discuss the game when they do come to work on that Monday, Super Monday, and that’s a large number,” she said. “Twenty-five, 26 percent feel less productive and 20 percent are saying that they might take the day off.”

These Super Bowl stats don’t lie

The bottom line is this – Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest party days of the year that is not an official holiday. Sure it’s not New Year’s Eve or the Fourth of July, but when it comes to folks hanging out together, it is just as big.

FOX Business indicates that over 17 million workers will suffer from “Super Bowl Fever” and are likely to miss work the day after Super Bowl 54.

If those numbers are accurate, that would be by far the highest-ever Super Bowl-related “sickness” since the think tank began tracking “Super Monday” statistics in 2005.

So, is this a case of folks looking for an excuse to have a day off work, or should America embrace the game that dates back to 1869 on the college gridiron?

If so many bosses and business owners agree that productivity takes a severe nosedive on Super Bowl Monday, should a new holiday be born?

Do you think the Monday after the Super Bowl should be a national holiday?