Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers game flexed into Sunday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers game is going to be shown in primetime.

The NFL has decided to flex the Seahawks vs 49ers game that is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 29. What this means is that the regular game time will be pushed back to take place during primetime television.

This is a great move for NBC, especially due to what is on the line for the Seahawks and 49ers. The winner of this Week 17 matchup is going to become the NFC West champions. That’s a huge deal for both teams.

Primetime in the Pacific Northwest! Next week's game in Seattle has been flexed to @SNFonNBC 💪 pic.twitter.com/0sOd3NwcIp — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 22, 2019

Sunday Night Football is on NBC and the NFL sometimes swaps out which games are going to be shown based on how many viewers might tune in. Having a star player or a really good team tends to lead to more eyes.

For instance, not many television viewers will want to watch the Oakland Raiders vs Denver Broncos or Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams in Week 17. Those are other games that could have been placed on Sunday Night Football, but none of those four teams are playing in the postseason.

The Catch That Saved Christmas [2019] 📺 @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/C7TrmzljUI — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 22, 2019

After already winning their Week 16 game, the 49ers are 12-3 on the season and looking to secure a first-round bye in the NFL playoffs. The Seahawks are 11-3 with a game against the Arizona Cardinals taking place later on December 22.

If the Seahawks beat the Cardinals, they will take back first place in the NFC West, but everything is on the line in Week 17 when they play the 49ers again. In the first matchup of this season, the Seahawks beat the 49ers down in California. The rematch is taking place in Seattle.

Always a beautiful day for football in the PNW. 🌲#GoHawks x @DangeRussWilson pic.twitter.com/06SRYLGOcN — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 22, 2019

Coverage of Sunday Night Football on December 29 is expected to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT and there are two fan bases that are going to be glued to the television screen for the evening. The game could be of interest to the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers as well because playoff seeding is definitely on the line.