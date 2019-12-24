Seattle Seahawks sign Marshawn Lynch, Robert Turbin

The Seattle Seahawks signed Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin on Monday — moves designed to help with a lack of depth at the running back positions.

With Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise, and Rashaad Penny all lost to injuries for the rest of the season, the Seahawks looked to the past to address a stressful situation.

Early on Monday, NFL rumors started linking the Seahawks to Lynch again, who had helped lead the team to two Super Bowl appearances before going to play for the Oakland Raiders.

Breaking: Marshawn Lynch and the Seahawks are in agreement on a deal, according to @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/WUc6hj6st7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 24, 2019

The team brought in Lynch, and former running back Robert Turbin, liking what they saw during meetings and physicals. It led the team to officially signing both players ahead of a critical game on the Week 17 NFL schedule.

Head coach Pete Carroll excited about Marshawn Lynch

Pete Carroll spoke on the radio earlier on Monday, and it was pretty apparent that he was excited about the prospect of Marshawn Lynch returning to the team. He had been with the Seahawks for parts of six seasons and has made the Pro Bowl five times in his career.

“He’s been working really hard,” Carroll stated. “He’s really excited about the chance to do something helping out, and I think it’s freakin’ great if he could get out there and tote the ball for us. The circumstances rolled just at this time, and he could have four or five games left in him. Maybe that’s what we need.”

If you missed Pete Carroll on @710ESPNSeattle this morning, he gave a bunch of injury updates, including an encouraging prognosis for Jadeveon Clowney & Shaquill Griffin: https://t.co/EqXWrzxMwX — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) December 23, 2019

The Lynch contract is only good for the rest of this season and the postseason. It’s certainly possible that the Seahawks court thoughts of re-signing him for the 2020 NFL season if this stint goes well.

A lot is on the line when the Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The game has been flexed into Sunday Night Football by the NFL and NBC, giving fans a chance to watch the team in primetime again.

It’s only fitting that the first game back for Beast Mode will come on national television.