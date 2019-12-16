Seattle Seahawks’ playoff scenarios: Team takes full control of NFC

The Seattle Seahawks’ playoff scenarios cleared up quite a bit on Sunday. After the Seahawks beat the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons beat the San Francisco 49ers, the NFL playoff standings shifted again.

The Seahawks are now the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The team holds the tiebreaker over the Green Bay Packers, with the teams sharing identical 11-3 records on the season.

With the Seahawks victory, the team takes back first place in the NFC West, sending the 49ers down to one of the Wild Card spots with just two weeks left in the regular season.

Updated NFL playoff standings shine bright on Seattle Seahawks

In the NFC, the Seahawks have the No. 1 seed, followed by the Packers at No. 2, the New Orleans Saints (10-3) at No. 3, and the Dallas Cowboys (7-7) at No. 4. The NFC Wild Card teams are the 49ers (11-3) and the Minnesota Vikings (10-4).

The Seahawks have games against the 49ers and Arizona Cardinals to finish out the regular season. If the Seahawks beat the 49ers in Week 17, the team clinches another NFC West title and at least one home playoff game.

Sweeping the season series against the 49ers would be a really big deal for fans of the Seahawks, especially if it gave quarterback Russell Wilson another season with at least 12 wins under his belt.

The Seahawks haven’t clinched that top seed, though, and they might need a little help to get it. If the Seahawks finish at 13-3, the team also wants the Packers to finish 13-3.

The Packers still have games against the Vikings and Detroit Lions on their schedule. If the teams are both 13-3, the Seahawks win the tiebreaker and the No. 1 seed.

The Saints are still waiting in the wings. They have three games left, coming against the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and Panthers.

If the Saints also finish at 13-3, they win a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Seahawks. But if there are three teams at 13-3, the Seahawks take the tiebreaker.

The good news for the Seahawks is that they have clinched a spot in the NFC playoffs. The great news is that a win over the 49ers in Week 17 clinches the NFC West.

That’s all they can control for now, but they definitely have a clear route straight to the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage through the postseason.