Seattle Seahawks playoff scenarios: Home-field advantage still possible

The Seattle Seahawks’ playoff scenarios are looking pretty good. The team is in a strong position in the NFC and shares the best record in the conference with the New Orleans Saints.

The Seahawks and Saints have identical 10-2 records, but the Saints beats the Seahawks earlier in the season to secure the head-to-head tiebreaker. This is why the Seahawks are currently the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoffs.

An important game is in front of the Seahawks in Week 14, though, as they are on the road to play a very tough Los Angeles Rams team. It’s going to be the Sunday Night Football game and this one could have a big impact on the NFL standings.

Seattle Seahawks playoff scenarios: 12th Man wants home games

There is an easy route for the Seahawks to get home-field advantage throughout the NFL playoffs. If they win their remaining four games and the Saints lose once more, then the Seahawks become the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

In terms of the schedule, though, it’s not as easy as it might sound. The Seahawks have to play the Rams, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, and San Francisco 49ers. The Panthers game is a morning start on the East Coast, making it more difficult than it may appear.

As for the Saints, they play the 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and Panthers to close out the season. That schedule also has some trap games in it, as the Panthers would love to knock off the Saints in a game that could decide playoff seeding.

When it comes to winning the NFC West, the most important game left for the Seahawks comes against the 49ers. That’s basically a must-win game for the team, especially if they stumble in one of the other games. The Seahawks could lose to the Rams but still recover to win the division by beating the 49ers in Week 17.

There are also a lot of NFL playoff scenarios where the Seahawks finish with one of the Wild Card spots. Beating the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13 was huge, as that is one of the teams in the race. Taking the 49ers out of the equation in this scenario, which assumes they win the West, the Seahawks then need to worry about the Rams and Chicago Bears.

Currently, the Vikings are 8-4, the Rams are 7-5, and the Bears are 7-6. The Seahawks would have to really fall apart to allow those teams to catch up to their 10-2 record. Also, if the Seahawks beat the Rams on Sunday, they clinch a spot in the NFL playoffs. It’s just that simple. From there, it’s just a question of seeding.

Winning in L.A. would also put a huge dent in the Rams’ postseason aspirations.

What the Seahawks need to do is just take care of business. If they finish at 14-2, the worst they can do is the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. In that scenario, they would be the No. 1 seed if the Saints finished at 13-3.