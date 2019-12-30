Seattle Seahawks: NFL playoff bracket scenarios for team in NFC

The Seattle Seahawks secured the No. 5 seed in the NFC, but the NFL playoff bracket scenarios reveal several different roads that could lead the team back to the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks start out in the Wild-Card round, traveling to play the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend. The game takes place on Sunday night, with the Eagles hosting after they won the NFC East division title.

To Philly we go. We'll play next Sunday at 1:40pm PT. pic.twitter.com/U5E2aUSToO — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 30, 2019

If the Seahawks win the first playoff game, they advance to another road game in the divisional round. If the New Orleans Saints beat the Minnesota Vikings on the other side of the NFC playoff bracket, the Seahawks will play the San Francisco 49ers.

If the Vikings beat the Saints, then the Seahawks travel to play the Green Bay Packers, and the Vikings travel to California. This is because the No. 1 seed — the San Francisco 49ers — gets to play the worst team that advances past the Wild-Card round.

If the Seahawks beat the 49ers in the divisional round, they will await the winner of the other side of the bracket (New Orleans Saints or Green Bay Packers). Due to the seeding, the Saints or Packers would host that game for the NFC title.

Things could get really interesting if both NFC Wild Card teams win in the first round. In that scenario, the Seahawks travel to play the Packers, with the Vikings taking on the 49ers. If the Seahawks and 49ers win, they meet in the NFC Championship Game.

If the Vikings beat the 49ers, then the Seahawks suddenly have a shot at hosting the NFC Championship Game. Should the Seahawks and Vikings both make it to the end of the NFC playoff bracket, the game will take place in Seattle to decide who advances to the Super Bowl.

If the Seahawks win the NFC crown, they then take on the AFC champion in the Super Bowl this February.

There are a lot of scenarios that could play out in the NFC playoff bracket, but first, the Seattle Seahawks need to take care of business against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, January 5.