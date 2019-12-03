Seattle Seahawks move up NFL playoff standings, knock down 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks just moved up the NFL playoff standings with a huge win on Monday Night Football. This win over the Minnesota Vikings helped improve the Seahawks to 10-2 on the season.

With this victory, the Seahawks equaled the record currently held by the San Francisco 49ers. After beating the 49ers earlier in the season, though, the Seahawks control that head-to-head tiebreaker.

At 10-2, the Seahawks are now the first-place team in the NFC West. Not only that, but they displace the 49ers as one of the teams holding a first-round bye for the NFC Playoffs.

Below are the updated 2020 NFL playoff standings.

New Orleans Saints (10-2) Seattle Seahawks (10-2) Green Bay Packers (9-3) Dallas Cowboys (6-6) San Francisco 49ers (10-2) Minnesota Vikings (8-4) Los Angeles Rams (7-5) Chicago Bears (6-6)

If the playoffs were to begin today, the Seahawks would get a first-round bye. They would then get to wait to find out which teams advanced from the first round. The New Orleans Saints would also be waiting to find out their opponent.

There is still a lot of time left in the 2019 NFL season, so a lot could change when it comes to the NFL Playoffs. An important game takes place between the Packers and Vikings very soon, but so does another one between the Seahawks and 49ers.

That final game between the Seahawks and 49ers could very well dictate which team wins the NFC West and which team gets to secure a first-round bye in the postseason.

As for why the Saints remain ahead of the Seahawks in the overall standings, Teddy Bridgewater led the Saints to a big win over the Seahawks earlier in the season. The Saints hold that important tiebreaker and they are pretty happy that the Seahawks took out the 49ers.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Week 14 NFL games to keep an eye on are the Seahawks vs Rams, 49ers vs Saints, and Cowboys vs Bears. Each of those games has a direct impact on how things could play out in the final weeks of the regular season.