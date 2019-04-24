Seattle Seahawks mock draft: Experts have Seahawks targeting several players in 2019 NFL Draft

Seattle Seahawks mock drafts had to shift a bit when the team traded Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs. As part of that deal, the Seahawks acquired another first-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

When the 2019 NFL Draft gets started on Thursday night, the Seahawks will have two selections in the first round. They now have picks No. 21 and No. 29 to continue the rebuild that started during the 2018 NFL season.

There are a number of areas that the Seahawks need to address during the three days of the draft. The Seahawks need offensive linemen, help in the secondary, an edge rusher, and a new receiver for Russell Wilson. A pass-catching tight end could certainly help as well.

Below are some of the players currently linked to the Seahawks in NFL mock drafts.

Seattle Seahawks mock draft possibilities

CBS Sports now projects that the Seahawks will take Virginia strong safety Juan Thornhill and Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich in the first round.

Addressing two immediate needs on defense with two seniors might be a great way to instill some new talent.

An updated 2019 NFL mock draft has been presented by USA Today, following the announcement of the Frank Clark trade. The site has the Seahawks targeting Oklahoma offensive tackle Cody Ford with pick No. 21 and then Florida State edge rusher Brian Burns with pick No. 29.

ESPN is having difficulties projecting who the Seattle Seahawks will take in the 2019 NFL Draft. NFL experts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay cannot agree on who the team should target this year.

In an earlier report, Kiper predicted the Seahawks will draft Boston College offensive guard Chris Lindstrom. McShay had the team drafting Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

Hear from Pete Carroll and John Schneider ahead of this week’s draft. 🎙 https://t.co/cQ6skBdhrT — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 22, 2019

It may seem very clear to fans of the team that these Seattle Seahawks mock drafts may just be guesses by the NFL analysts. Seahawks general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll have always been unpredictable when it comes to drafts.

Will they target any of the various players showing up on the mock drafts? Or do they have a plan entirely different from what the NFL experts have projected?

Could the Seahawks trade one of those first-round selections to acquire more picks? There are a lot of questions without clear answers as the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft approaches.