Seattle Seahawks draft pick list: Trades coming during 2019 NFL Draft?

The Seattle Seahawks’ draft pick list is a bit baron for the 2019 NFL Draft. Due to previous transactions, the Seahawks have only five selections in the seven rounds of the draft.

The Seahawks pulled off a huge deal by trading Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in the week. In exchange for Clark, the Seahawks received a first-round pick in 2019 and a second-round pick in 2020. The teams also agreed to swap third-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft.

With only five selections, there are a lot of NFL rumors about Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider making trades during the three-day draft. Will he part with one or both of the first-rounders in order to collect picks later in the draft?

Due to the trade to acquire offensive lineman Duane Brown from the Houston Texans, the Seahawks also have no second-rounder in 2019.

Seattle Seahawks draft pick list for 2019 NFL Draft

The Seahawks currently possess the No. 21 and No. 29 picks in the first round. The rest of the draft list has the Seahawks with pick No. 92 (third round), No. 124 (fourth round), and No. 159 (fifth round).

Is that enough for Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll to work with?

The Seahawks have a lot of needs to address during the 2019 NFL Draft, which may not be covered by the five selections the team controls.

There are needs on the offensive line and now on the defensive line. The Seahawks also have to address the secondary and possibly add a play-making tight end.

If the past predicts the future, then the Seahawks could be making several trades during the next 72 hours. It would be shocking if Schneider used all five picks without trying to collect more or move up in a particular round.

2019 NFL Draft schedule

Round one of the 2019 NFL Draft schedule begins Thursday, April 25, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Rounds two and three take place on Friday, April 26, beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. Rounds four through seven are on Saturday, April 27, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The three-day event will be closely watched by NFL fans around the country. Seattle Seahawks fans are included in that, as the team will be looking to add weapons to help quarterback Russell Wilson after signing him to a huge contract extension.