Seattle Seahawks 2020 schedule: Home, road opponents revealed by NFL

The Seattle Seahawks’ 2020 schedule is nearly ready, as the NFL has revealed the home and road opponents for next year. There are a few games that aren’t set in stone just yet, but the divisions those opponents come from are set.

The Seahawks have two games that are up in the air and the exact opponent will be determined by whether the team finishes first or second place in the NFC West.

In regard to those two unsettled games, one will come against the NFC North in Seattle and the other game will be played against the NFC South on the road. If the Seahawks win the West, they play the first-place teams from those divisions. Finishing second in the West will yield two second-place opponents.

Seahawks 2020 schedule: Road games

Below are the eight games that the Seahawks will play on the road during the 2020 NFL season.

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals

Philadelphia Eagles

Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills

NFC South (New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or Atlanta Falcons)

Seahawks 2020 schedule: Home games

The eight teams listed below will come to play the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

New England Patriots

New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys

New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals

NFC North (Green Bay Packers or Minnesota Vikings)

Seahawks finish 2019 schedule against 49ers

Part of what will determine who the Seahawks play in the NFC North and NFC South next season is the result of the game against the 49ers in Week 17. The NFL and NBC also know how important it is, as the game has been flexed into primetime. The winner wins the division and gets to host a first-round playoff game.

Ahead of the big game, the Seahawks have signed free-agent running backs Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin to contracts. They are going to be the core of the running game, not only for Week 17 but for as far as the Seahawks make it in the postseason as well.