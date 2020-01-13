Seattle Seahawks: 2020 NFL draft order set for team now

Seattle Seahawks fans can now look to the 2020 NFL Draft as a way to help improve the team. Following a really tough loss against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, all anyone can do is look forward now.

Since the Seahawks were eliminated from postseason play, their spot in the 2020 NFL Draft order has now been locked, giving the team an outlook for who they might target during the offseason.

Each year, the NFL draft order goes in reverse order of the final finish. For teams that make it deeper into the postseason, the slot gets worse and worse. The method is used to ensure that the best team (Super Bowl winner) gets the worst chance at improving during the following draft.

2020 NFL Draft order

With the worst record in the league, the Cincinnati Bengals now get the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. They are followed by the Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions, and New York Giants (in that order).

As for the Seahawks, the team has now secured the No. 27 overall selection. This also means that the Seahawks will have the 27th pick in each successive round, allowing the front office to start planning on who they might select.

Based on the loss to the Packers, the Seahawks may need to heavily invest in some offensive linemen with a number of those picks this April. Or, alternatively, they could use some of that NFL salary cap space to sign a big name in free agency to protect quarterback Russell Wilson, and then add depth through the draft.

2020 NFL Draft schedule

According to a press release from the NFL, the draft schedule begins on Thursday, April 23. The seven rounds will take place over three days in Las Vegas, showing that it’s definitely going to be a party atmosphere for the college players hoping to get selected by an NFL team.

It means that there is a lot of time for Seahawks general manager John Schneider to court free agents, make trades, and figure out the best moves to make for the team as they begin preparing for the 2020 NFL season.