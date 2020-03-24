Seahawks-Redskins trade: Seattle acquires cornerback Quinton Dunbar in deal between NFC teams

The NFL deals continue to go down during the offseason, as the rest of the sports world is on hold. On Monday, the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins made a deal.

The Seahawks-Redskins trade involved Washington sending cornerback Quinton Dunbar to Seattle. Below are more details on the trade and what else the Washington Redskins did Monday.

Redskins trade Dunbar to Seahawks

Just a few days ago, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio mentioned that the Redskins were shopping Quinton Dunbar after he asked them for a trade. Basically, it’s because Dunbar wanted a raise and Washington didn’t want to oblige his request for more money.

According to ESPN, the 27-year-old Dunbar has a base salary of $3.25 million with a season left on the contract. It also has $250,000 worth of per-game roster bonuses.

As of Monday, the trade happened to ease the Redskins of that issue. In exchange, the Seahawks sent a fifth-round pick to Washington.

It gives Dunbar a better location. He’ll head to the Seattle Seahawks — a team that was in the playoffs last season and looked like a potential Super Bowl contender — rather than continuing to play for a struggling Redskins team.

It also gives Seattle help at the corner, where Tre Flowers struggled last season and Shaquill Griffin is in the final season of his rookie contract.

Dunbar played for the Redskins since 2015 and racked up nine interceptions over his five seasons. He also had 130 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in his 58 games played. Per PFF’s rankings, he was the No. 2 overall corner in football in 2019, giving Seattle a great addition to their defense.

Next up on Seattle’s to-do list will be signing Jadeveon Clowney, but he’s looking for around $20 million per season. It’ll be interesting to see if the Seahawks are willing to give him that much after other teams have not.

Redskins also acquire quarterback Kyle Allen

The big move of the day for the Redskins was their acquisition of quarterback Kyle Allen. Washington made the trade with the Carolina Panthers to reunite the young quarterback with his former coach Ron Rivera.

Interestingly, the Redskins had rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins last season, so the move caught many fans off guard. Some believe it’s so that Rivera will have a backup he knows he can count on with the Redskins — should things go awry with Haskins.

Panthers are trading QB Kyle Allen to Washington, per @TomPelissero. Allen went 5-7 as a starter last year. pic.twitter.com/tpBQrMwEvc — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 23, 2020

Based on ESPN’s report, Allen will give Haskins some competition to help him develop. Not only that, but Allen will also be fine with playing backup to Haskins with the Redskins.

The deal involved Washington sending a fifth-round pick to Carolina. The Panthers are still looking for a team to trade Cam Newton to.

Meanwhile, Carolina acquired Teddy Bridgewater, who appears to be their new starter heading into the upcoming season.

The Panthers also signed XFL quarterback P.J. Walker of the Houston Roughnecks, giving them five total quarterbacks at the moment.

Stay tuned, as there are likely to be more quarterback moves on the way.