Saquon Barkley timeline: Injury status update for Giants running back to return

Has Saquon Barkley’s timeline to return to the New York Giants been moved up to this week? The way Barkley has been reportedly practicing, it looks possible.

High ankle sprain healing rapidly

When the news broke that the New York Giants could be without, arguably, their best player in Saquon Barkley for up to six-to-eight weeks, the prognosis for the season took a grim turn.

After all, Barkley isn’t the average run-of-the-mill running back. This kid can do it all — and it seems he heals faster than the average human as well!

Barkley was injured just 11 days ago when the Giants were facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The earliest timeline return was set at four-to-five weeks. And that was being very optimistic.

Reports from Giants head coach Pat Shurmur indicate that the former Penn State star could be returning as early as this Sunday when the Giants host the Vikings.

“He’ll be doing a little bit more each day,’’ Giants coach Pat Shurmur said Thursday. “Just bring him back as quickly and as smartly as possible.”

Barkley reportedly looked sharp when he warmed up with the team on Thursday, where he was seen skipping, jogging, and even busting out a few dance moves as well!

Catching the Vikings at the perfect time?

With or without Barkley in the lineup, the New York Giants may be catching the Minnesota Vikings at the perfect time.

The heat seems to be on Kirk Cousins and the Vikings, as the offense has been very stagnant so far this season. Last week, it was hard to believe that this was the same Vikings team from 2018, as they struggled to move the ball against the Bears.

Add that to all of the Stefon Diggs trade rumors that Diggs himself seemed to fan the flames on today, and you have a team that may implode if they continue their sluggish play.

Beating the Giants won’t be easy. It is a back-to-back road adventure for Minnesota and they will be facing a hot quarterback in Daniel Jones. If Barkley returns? Well, look for a home win for the Giants.