Saquon Barkley injury update: What happened and what is high ankle sprain recovery time?

What is the latest Saquon Barkley injury update? That is a question thousands of New York Giants fans are asking right now. The last things the Giants and their fans wanted to see was an injury to one of their best players in Saquon Barkley.

Unfortunately, Barkley suffered an injury on Sunday afternoon that forced him to leave the Giants Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What we know

Time always clears up Sunday’s NFL injuries, but here is what we know so far about Saquon Barkley’s injury. Barkley was hit awkwardly after gaining six-yards on a reception near New York’s sideline.

As soon as Barkley hit the turf, you knew something was not right. Barkley was helped into the locker room supported by two team trainers and was reported just minutes later as being ruled out for the remainder of the game. His injury was reported at that time as a high ankle sprain.

Before suffering the injury, Barkley had 10 yards rushing on eight carries and 27 receiving yards on four receptions.

How long will Barkley be out?

From hardcore Giants fans to fantasy football fans everywhere, everyone wants to know how long Barkley could be out. CBS indicates that Barkley is scheduled to get an MRI on Monday, September 23. Until the results are made official, the time table for Barley’s absence is up in the air.

While the Giants brass is hoping for the best for Barkley, short recovery time would be ideal as well. Unfortunately, things don’t always work that way.

If it official that Barkley has a high ankle sprain, New York could be without their best running back until after Halloween.

Ligaments injured in the sprain can sometimes take up to six weeks to fully heal. In fact, sometimes high ankle sprains can take that long or longer to heal depending on its severity. Fans will know more tomorrow following Barkley’s MRI results.