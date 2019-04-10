Russell Wilson trade rumors: Seattle Seahawks a hot topic on ESPN

Russell Wilson trade rumors aren’t going away as the Seattle Seahawks continued to be a hot topic of conversation for ESPN on Wednesday.

This is in part because the Super Bowl-winning quarterback set a deadline for contract talks with the team. That deadline is coming up on April 15.

During the latest episode of High Noon, sports analysts Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre discussed the current situation brewing in Seattle.

At one point, they discussed how former NFL head coach Jack Del Rio stated that he could see the Seahawks trading Russell Wilson before the beginning of the 2019 NFL season.

While admitting that there appears to be something that Del Rio might know about the situation, Jones and Torre also stated it would be a bad decision for the Seahawks to trade Wilson.

Former NFL coach Jack Del Rio suggests that we not rule out a Russell Wilson trade https://t.co/D2BtmnBSv8 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 10, 2019

Could Seattle Seahawks really trade Russell Wilson?

It’s the NFL. That means the Seattle Seahawks have the ability to trade anyone on the current roster. That includes Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.

There are also a number of quarterback-starved teams around the league that might love to acquire someone like Wilson.

The reality here, though, is the Seahawks would be a completely different team without Wilson on the sidelines and it isn’t easy to find a new elite quarterback in the NFL.

The team has every incentive to try and get a deal done by the April 15 deadline that Wilson set, especially because it could make him content heading into the 2019 season.

There are no substantiated NFL rumors about the Seahawks officially accepting trade offers for Wilson.

It’s a certainty that teams have checked in about his availability with Seahawks general manager John Schneider, but he also isn’t the only person calling the shots.

Head coach Pete Carroll also likely has a lot of involvement in the situation.

Even if the Seahawks and Wilson don’t come to terms on a new deal by April 15, he still has one more year left on his current contract. It gives the sides more time to come to terms on a new deal, including after the 2019 NFL season has come to a close.

Until a new deal is in place, though, Seattle Seahawks fans should expect more Russell Wilson trade rumors.