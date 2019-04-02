Russell Wilson holdout? Seattle Seahawks receive ultimatum from quarterback

A Russell Wilson holdout didn’t seem possible. The Seattle Seahawks’ starting quarterback gave the team an ultimatum, though, with an April 15 date set for a new deal to get done. Could he now hold out for a new deal if that deadline passes?

That information comes from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who spoke about it live on the sports network. So why is that date important? That’s the day when the Seahawks will open offseason workouts.

A report from ESPN has expounded upon the information from Schefter and an original report by the Seattle Times. The request for a new deal has led to rumors of a potential Russell Wilson holdout, but the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl-winning quarterback hasn’t stated that he would do that.

BREAKING: Russell Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants a new deal done by April 15, when Seattle opens offseason workouts. The two sides have had negotiations in recent days. (via @bcondotta) https://t.co/hISIr6kI5T — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) April 2, 2019

Russell Wilson contract extension

Wilson is heading into the final year of his old contract. He is slated to earn $17 million in 2019 and his roster spot carries a cap hit of $25.23 million. Wilson is looking to extend his deal with Seattle, and there have been a number of contract rumors over the past few years.

A problem in this situation is that it hasn’t appeared that the two sides are close to a new deal. The Seahawks typically keep contract discussions pretty secretive, though, so it’s unclear how much validity those previous reports hold. What is known for sure, is that Wilson becomes a free agent at the end of the 2019 NFL season.

This isn’t the first time that Wilson has given the Seahawks a deadline during contract talks. When he was coming out of his rookie deal, Wilson set a deadline in 2015. He ended up agreeing to the terms of a four-year, $87.6 million extension with the Seahawks. That is his current contract, which comes to an end during the upcoming season.