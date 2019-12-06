Roquan Smith injury update: Bears linebacker leaves game after team’s first defensive series

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Thursday night’s Chicago Bears game brought another opportunity for the team to move closer to a playoff spot. However, the early part of their home game with the Dallas Cowboys saw one of their defensive stars leave early.

Here’s the latest Roquan Smith injury update after the Bears player had to exit the game after the team’s first defensive series.

Starting linebacker Roquan Smith exits early

The Bears’ 2018 No. 8 pick Roquan Smith was out of Thursday’s game versus Dallas before he got any chance to make an impact. Smith would leave the game after the team’s first defensive series due to a pectoral injury he suffered. It wasn’t clear how he suffered the injury, but he headed to the medical tent and then eventually back to the locker room.

Smith’s departure made the team depleted further at the linebacker spot, as they were already without Danny Trevathan.

Early in the second quarter, another Roquan Smith injury update arrived. Unfortunately, it wasn’t good news for the Bears, as he was officially ruled out for the remainder of the game due to the pectoral injury.

Kevin Pierre-Louis took over for Smith at his spot for the Bears’ defense. As mentioned, the team was already down in terms of depth due to Danny Trevathan suffering a left elbow injury. Trevathan has been out of the Bears’ last three games due to his injury.

They were also without key defensive star Prince Amukamara for Thursday’s big game against the Cowboys due to a hamstring injury.

As of this report, the Chicago Bears had a 17-7 lead at halftime. The team is continuing their pursuit of a Wild Card spot in the NFC and they’ll need every win they can get to close out their season.

Fans will certainly be hoping Roquan Smith’s injury isn’t too severe as he’s been a key starter with two sacks and 64 solo tackles in 11 games this season.