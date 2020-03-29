Ronald Darby joins Redskins: Career stats, highlights, and injury history

With most sports leagues on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, free agency transactions have still been going on for the NFL.

Teams have been continuing to bolster their rosters by signing new players, including many XFL players.

On Sunday, several more signings took place within the NFL, including cornerback Ronald Darby joining the Washington Redskins.

Darby signs one-year deal with Redskins

The former Philadelphia Eagle’s corner, Ronald Darby, signed a one-year deal worth $4 million, sources told ESPN”s Jeremy Fowler.

Darby hasn’t necessarily been as consistent as he or the Eagles would have hoped. Injuries have hampered him as he has missed 28 out of 48 games in his three seasons with Philly.

However, the move comes after the Redskins parted ways with Pro Bowl cornerback Josh Norman and traded Quinton Dunbar. The team has been making plenty of moves in anticipation of their next season and the first with former Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera in charge of the team.

Ronald Darby has agreed to a one-year, $4-million deal with the Redskins, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 29, 2020

Bringing in a Super Bowl champion in Darby makes sense as this team looks to improve upon last season’s disappointing campaign.

Ronald Darby’s career stats, highlights, and injury history

Darby, who is now 26 years old, played his college ball for Florida State from 2012 through 2014. In his three seasons with the Seminoles, he racked up 57 solo tackles, 16 passes defended, and two interceptions, along with two forced fumbles.

He showed plenty of potential and that led to the Buffalo Bills taking him at No. 50 overall in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. His rookie campaign was impressive enough that he ended up second in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, ultimately losing to Marcus Peters.

Darby would spend two seasons with the Bills, playing in 29 games and compiling two interceptions along with 137 combined tackles.

In 2017, he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, and the timing was just right. While he only participated in eight games during that season, he was on the roster ahead of their Super Bowl win over Tom Brady and the Patriots.

He’d play in 20 games for the Eagles across the next two seasons. When all was said and done, he achieved six interceptions there for 87 yards along with 114 combined tackles and 32 passes defended, per Pro-Football-Reference.

The Washington Redskins will now hope Ronald Darby can stay healthy, as he’s had injury issues the past three years.

In just his first game with the Eagles, he suffered an ankle injury that put him out of action for over a month. In 2018, he was sidelined in Week 10 due to an ACL tear. While he returned to play in the 2019 season, Darby was put on injured reserve last December due to a hip injury.