Ron Rivera press conference: ‘I will coach again’ – Giants, Browns, Lions top landing spots for Rivera in 2020

Ron Rivera is out as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, yet after a nine-year run, Rivera left with his head held high, as well he should.

Rivera addressed the media on Wednesday for the final time, and even though some segments were very emotional, he did say that he is looking forward to coaching again soon.

Now the question is when and where? Already Vegas oddsmakers have spoken, and they believe that the man known as Riverboat Ron won’t be out of work long.

Ron Rivera 2020

While many NFL experts were caught off guard at the news that Rivera was out in Carolina, the 57-year-old made it clear he’s looking to get right back into coaching if he gets a shot.

“I do believe I will get another opportunity, and I will coach again,” he said, laughing that he’s taking the next four weeks off before getting back to work.

It isn’t known what if any jobs will be available after the 2019 regular season concludes, but the odds are that several coaches will be given their walking papers before the 2020 campaign arrives. It happens that way every year.

Already rumors have been circulating about several teams axing their top man. In the NFL, where there’s smoke, there’s fire!

Ron Rivera Vegas odds

Where will Ron Rivera land in 2020? The answer to that may be known very soon. Sportsline oddsmakers believe that Rivera could land in one of seven cities with New York, Jacksonville, and Cleveland leading the way.

The Giants have a lot of talent on their squad. However, they aren’t winning games. Are the G-Men already through with giving Pat Shurmur a chance to turn his team around after just two seasons?

Many believe that if New York parts with Shurmur that Rivera would be a great replacement. The Giants are the top landing spot predicted for Rivera at 2/1 or +200 odds.

Right behind the Giants are the Jaguars and Cleveland Browns. The Browns may hold on to Freddie Kitchens if they somehow make the postseason. However, even if they do, rumors have been circulating that Kitchens is on thin ice either way.

The two teams that are surprisingly on this list are the Lions and Eagles.

Matt Patricia hasn’t had a healthy squad in over a month. Yes, year two under Patricia has been a disaster in Motown, but let’s be honest — he hasn’t had much to work with either.

And is Philly ready to pull the plug on Doug Peterson after he pulled off the “Philly-Philly” play in the Super Bowl not even two full seasons ago? Come on!

Neither one of these two coaches should be getting pink-slipped this season, but hey, like former Falcons head coach Jerry Glanville famously told a referee, “This is the NFL which stands for ‘Not For Long’ if you keep making those kinds of calls!”