Robert Kraft sends Patriots plane to China to pick up one million N95 masks

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has always done a lot of charitable work in the New England region and all across the world.

Now Kraft is doing his best to pitch in and help fight the COVID-19 virus.

Kraft sends Patriots plane for pickup

With the world in a global pandemic due to the coronavirus outbreak, many sports figures are doing what they can to pitch in.

On Thursday, Patriots owner Robert Kraft is hoping to distribute over one million N95 masks to local Massachusetts and New York state hospitals.

The Wall Street Journal indicates that at 3:38 a.m. Wednesday morning, the New England Patriots’ team plane departed from Shenzhen, China.

Onboard the Boeing 767 was 1.2 million badly needed N95 masks bound for the U.S.

The plane was reportedly only allowed on the ground for three hours when it landed in China as workers dressed in full-body suits loaded the masks onto it.

Massachusetts Governor praises move

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker tweeted out a photo of the Patriots plane early Thursday morning with the caption reading:

“No days off. Thanks to some serious teamwork, Massachusetts is set to receive over 1 million N95 masks for our front-line workers. Huge thanks to the Krafts and several dedicated partners for making this happen.”

No days off. Thanks to some serious teamwork, Massachusetts is set to receive over 1 million N95 masks for our front-line workers. Huge thanks to the Krafts and several dedicated partners for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/ieV6XMC5Ow — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) April 2, 2020

Baker is expected to meet up with Kraft when the plane arrives Thursday in Boston.

He already said how grateful he is that the Patriots owner is doing something so incredibly needed right now — not just for Massachusetts, but the entire east coast region.

“As I said before, ordering vital equipment like this is only one part of the challenge and I am incredibly grateful that the Kraft’s worked this issue relentlessly alongside our Command Center staff to get these critical supplies to Massachusetts.”

To make this effort work smoothly, the Kraft’s teamed up with Ambassador Huang Ping, Dr. Jason Li, Gene Hartigan, and the state’s COVID-19 Command Center.

With the Patriots losing Tom Brady and many other key players this offseason, Robert Kraft knows the winds of change will soon blow through New England.

However, Kraft is once again showing that he isn’t all about sports.

As badly as he wants to put a winning product on the field, he is a better humanitarian.

People who know Kraft would most likely tell you that this move to obtain masks for the region he resides in doesn’t surprise them at all.

Kraft has been a philanthropist for decades, and hopefully, many others will follow his lead as we all fight this pandemic.